Angel Velez Hosts SILENT FILMS LIVE: HALLOWEEN UNCANCELED, A Free Virtual Halloween Alternative

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The October 30 virtual concert will feature six (6) silent films performed by the Hollywood Studio Chamber Orchestra.

Angel Velez, award winning conductor and Education Through Music-Los Angeles Associate Board member, to host Silent Films Live: Halloween UNcanceled. This star-studded event brings together highly-acclaimed film, television, and visual media composers to reimagine new scores for classic silent films. Enriching the silent film era theme, this virtual concert was filmed at both Cow on the Wall Studios and Bandrika Studios, a state-of-the-art facility custom-built to showcase Hollywood's original 1,500 pipe Wurlitzer organ.

The pipe organ dates back to 1928 when it resided on the Fox Studios lot and was used in classic film scores including Journey to the Center of the Earth, Patton, and The Sounds of Music, to name a few.

The October 30 virtual concert will feature six (6) silent films performed by the Hollywood Studio Chamber Orchestra, a collection of renown Los Angeles studio musicians, with a broadcast time at 7:00pm PDT and re-aired on October 31 at 1:00pm PDT. Virtual costume, coloring, and pumpkin decorating contests will also be part of this event, judged by a celebrity panel with submissions accepted through October 25. All proceeds raised from these free online concerts will go directly to support Education Through Music-Los Angeles. Registration is free and more information is available at www.silentfilmslive.com.

a??

Concert Program

Nosferatu - original music by composer George S. Clinton (Austin Powers, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S)

The Phantom of the Opera - original music by composer Kevin Kiner (Narcos: Mexico, Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

Der Golem - original music by composer Nathan Barr (Hollywood, True Blood)

One Week - original music by composer Jeff Cardoni (L.A.'s Finest, Saved by the Bell)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - original music by composer and trumpeter Arturo Sandoval (The Mule, Richard Jewell)

A Trip to the Moon - original music by composer/vocalist Lisbeth Scott (American Son, Tumble Leaf)

a??

a??

Proceeds from the event support ETM-LA's In-School Music Education Program, which provides comprehensive music education to at-risk schools in underserved communities across Los Angeles County.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You