Angel City Chorale Announces  RHYTHMS OF THE AMERICAS Spring Concert At UCLA's Royce Hall

America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer-winning vocal sensation and Los Angeles' premier community choir Angel City Chorale has announced that their vibrant spring concert, Rhythms of the Americas, will take place on Sunday, June 9th for one performance only at UCLA's famed Royce Hall.

For this special event, ACC will be led by the much sought-after Guest Conductor Dr. Cristian Grases, the Vice Dean for the Classical Performance and Composition Division at USC's Thornton School of Music who has directed prestigious musical groups all over the world. ACC will also offer a livestream of the concert for guests who are not able to attend in person.

The all-new concert event will take the audience on a thrilling musical journey across the Western Hemisphere. With lively beats from the Caribbean, choruses from Indigenous American cultures and the soulful melodies of North and South America, the concert promises to captivate and inspire with songs in a wide variety of styles and five different languages including English, Spanish, and Portuguese, as well as Native American and Afro-Brazilian languages. Rhythms expressed through dance, handclaps and drumming, together with vibrant harmonies and visuals, will evoke emotions to make spirits soar.

The electrifying 180-voice Angel City Chorale along with the ACC Music Ensemble will excite viewers with fresh, newly orchestrated arrangements of familiar titles like Duke Ellington's It Don't Mean a Thing if it Ain't Got that Swing and Bob Marley's Three Little Birds and will have people on their feet with the lively rendition of Diane White-Clayton's Clap Praise.

"Stepping into Sue Fink's shoes is an immense honor and it's a privilege to lead this talented ensemble," said Dr. Cristian Grases, Guest Conductor. “We're excited to take the audience on a musical adventure to experience the many cultures of the Americas with an event that's unlike anything they've experienced before.”

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) Concert Choir will also be featured in the Rhythms of the Americas concert. Beyond their weekend rehearsals, ACYC partners with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice and Santa Monica (Mar Vista Gardens Branch) and Grant Elementary School, Walgrove Elementary School, and Mosk Elementary School to provide after-school choral programs. Overall, ACYC now serves more than 90 students throughout Los Angeles.

Tickets

The concert will take place on Sunday, June 9th at 3:00 PM at UCLA's Royce Hall and be livestreamed. Tickets are available from $25 - $99; to purchase tickets and donate to Angel City Chorale's Rhythms of the Americas, please visit https://angelcitychorale.org or roycehall.org