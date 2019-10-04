Angel City Chorale Announces Holiday Concert & Sing-Along

ANGEL CITY CHORALE presents its annual holiday concert, December 7 & 8 at 7:30 pm, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles. Artistic Director Sue Fink leads 180 glorious voices and a sumptuous orchestra in celebration of the music from some of your big-screen holiday favorites.

Join them for the Home Alone Suite by John Williams, the soulful "Joy With Joy to the World" from The Preacher's Wife, a stirring rendition of "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt and a joyous medley of classic songs from such beloved films as White Christmas, Holiday Inn and Meet Me in St. Louis.

Enjoy their hallmark variety of musical styles with Vivaldi's classical "Domine Fili Unigenite," "Hine Ma Tov," a Spanish carol/villancicos, Los Peces en el Rio" and the west coast premiere of the new Swahili Christmas song "Njooni Waaminifu," by Grammy-winner and ACC favorite, Christopher Tin. Also, returning this year are the inspiring voices of ANGEL CITY YOUTH CHORALE (Saturday only). Plus, this Starry Starry Night will feature many of your favorite carols in our beloved audience Sing-Along.

Come celebrate the sounds of the season with America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer-winning vocal sensation that critics and audiences around the world hail as "breathtakingly beautiful" and "uplifting."

Angel City Chorale: Starry Starry Night: Holiday Concert and Sing-Along. December 7 & 8 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010. For tickets: www.angelcitychorale.org





