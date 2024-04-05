Andrew Prahlow and Hollywood Chamber Orchestra Will Perform Music From Video Games

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra presents BAFTA-nominated composer Andrew Prahlow who will join the orchestra performing the award-winning music—composed by Prahlow—from the video games Outer Wilds, Echoes of the Eye, and The Lost Reels.

Prahlow's music focuses on larger-than-life, emotive soundscapes with a core of chamber-ensemble minimalism, hoping to create a sense of familiar nostalgia for the listener. His soundtrack for Outer Wilds received four Best Original Score nominations (BAFTA, SXSW, Golden Joystick Awards, Jerry Goldsmith Awards), two G.A.N.G. nominations (Best Indie Game Music and Best Interactive Score), as well as two Best Game Music wins (Giant Bomb and OnlySinglePlayer Awards).

The Los Angeles-based artist began his career as an intern for John Powell while completing his graduate studies at USC's SMPTV Program. From 2011-2014, he assisted on the music of The Legend of Korra (Jeremy Zuckerman) and Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Zuckerman and Benjamin Wynn aka Deru). He also co-composed Reach The Sky for Disney's 2021 Epcot Entrance Soundtrack with Mark Petrie.

Prahlow has composed ambient soundscapes for the Madden NFL franchise, written an arrangement of Be Our Guest for the 2017 Oscars' Beauty and the Beast spot, and composed the score to 2017 Mobile VR Game of the Year, Eclipse: Edge of Light. Prahlow and Australian electronic artist Luminist's soundtrack to Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree was shortlisted among Apple's Best Audio of 2020. He has also written for trailer campaigns, including Star Wars, Avengers, Blade Runner 2049, and Star Trek.

Mia Asano

﻿Mia Asano, an electric violinist hailing from Denver, Colorado, combines classical training with a passion for alternative music. A Berklee College of Music graduate with a dual major in Violin Performance and Professional Music, Asano gained early recognition in the Colorado fashion scene before achieving global success on TikTok and Instagram.

Her viral videos, with over 10 million views, catapulted her into the spotlight, leading to collaborations with renowned artists like Dragonforce, Two Steps From Hell, and Lindsey Stirling. Asano has graced prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall, and toured internationally, leaving an indelible mark on stages from Vienna to Valencia.

Hollywood Chamber Orchestra

﻿Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, now in its 8th season, was founded by co-music directors Noah Gladstone and Mark Robertson. Previous concerts include several live-to-picture film pairings, including Parasite, Killer Clowns from Outer Space, Blackfish, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. They have also premiered works by Pinar Toprak, Chad Cannon, Michael Barry, Genevieve Vincent, and many others.

About The Montalbán

The Montalbán, Hollywood's classic theatre reborn for a new era of screened entertainment and performing arts, is one of the few remaining mid-sized and fully equipped proscenium venues in Los Angeles. It features orchestra, mezzanine, loge, and balcony seating, and is known for its excellent sight-lines and acoustics. The Ricardo Montalbán Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, bought the building in 1999. Humanitarian and Emmy Award-winning actor Ricardo Montalbán's vision was to create a presence in Hollywood that provided inspiration and employment for young Latinos, as well as other underrepresented people throughout the community.