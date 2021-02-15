Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andre Ozim Signs With New Agent Amy Lord Of Eris Talent LA

Andre is a stage and screen actor who quit his internship as a paralegal and moved to New York in search of his passion.

Feb. 15, 2021  

Andre Ozim Signs With New Agent Amy Lord Of Eris Talent LA

Actor Andre Ozim signs with Legit Agent Amy Lord of Eris Talent LA and NY.

Born in Oklahoma to a Nigerian Igbo Mother, Andre is a stage and screen actor who quit his internship as a paralegal and moved to New York in search of his passion.

Andre won Best Actor Award at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival for his performance in one of his 1st films "Jahar". Classically trained in Shakespeare, Andre studied abroad taking workshops at various conservatories in London, England including the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

For more info visit: www.andreozim.com


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes


BWW Feature: ONLINE VIRTUAL OPERA TOUR at Home Computer Screens Photo

BWW Feature: ONLINE VIRTUAL OPERA TOUR at Home Computer Screens

Flashback Video: Cicely Tyson and Blair Underwood in Center Theatre Groups THE TRIP TO BOU Photo

Flashback Video: Cicely Tyson and Blair Underwood in Center Theatre Group's THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

El Capitan Announces Trivia Events for February Photo

El Capitan Announces Trivia Events for February

Photo Flash: International City Theatre Presents ART By Yasmina Reza Photo

Photo Flash: International City Theatre Presents ART By Yasmina Reza


More Hot Stories For You

  • Soprano Angela Brown Interviewed in New Marian Anderson PBS Documentary, Voice Of Freedom
  • David Lomelí Named Artistic Consultant for The Dallas Opera
  • Cincinnati Opera Releases Premiere Recording Of Scott Davenport Richards And David Cote's BLIND INJUSTICE
  • Lyric Opera of Kansas City Announces Two Key Staff Appointments