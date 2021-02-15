Andre Ozim Signs With New Agent Amy Lord Of Eris Talent LA

Actor Andre Ozim signs with Legit Agent Amy Lord of Eris Talent LA and NY.

Born in Oklahoma to a Nigerian Igbo Mother, Andre is a stage and screen actor who quit his internship as a paralegal and moved to New York in search of his passion.

Andre won Best Actor Award at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival for his performance in one of his 1st films "Jahar". Classically trained in Shakespeare, Andre studied abroad taking workshops at various conservatories in London, England including the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

For more info visit: www.andreozim.com