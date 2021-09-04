American Cancer Society's 'Construction Vs Cancer' For So Cal Announces Upcoming 'Down And Dirty Comedy' Fundraiser

Construction vs Cancer's (CVC) first ever live Comedy Fundraiser will take place on Saturday, October 2nd at The Comedy Chateau, 4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood CA 91602, from 6PM-9PM. The event, organized by the American Cancer Society Southern California "Construction vs Cancer" volunteers, will include a cocktail networking hour and comedy show featuring well known headliners.

An all-star list of comedians will donate their talents to the cause, including Brian Kiley (writer and actor, known for Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan), Darrell Hammond (SNL), Jeremy Beth Michaels (The Tonight Show), Greg Baldwin (Second Chances Podcast), April Weber (The Comedy Store, The Shindig Show), Jessica Winther (Ant Man, Iron Man III), Jimmy Brogan (The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Late Night with Letterman, Writer for The Tonight Show), Jimmy Shin (Amazon Special, Wok of Shame) with special guest comedians to be announced.

Tickets to the in-person show in Hollywood are $85 and include networking with performers, cocktail networking hour, comedy show, raffle ticket, and goodie bag. To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/manage/events/167738102179/tickets . All ticket sales benefit the American Cancer Society.

Construction vs Cancer is the Society's campaign honoring pediatric cancer survivors and fighters during the fall of each year. All donations support the American Cancer Society's vital cancer research and free patient support services. Childhood cancer will affect nearly 16,000 young people from birth to age 19 this year in the U.S.

Show Producers:

· April Weber, Restoration Management Company, Comedian, and Volunteer; started in comedy in 2017 studying under Adam Barnhardt and in 2020 combined two things she cares about charity and comedy!

· Sherwin Ramos, Driver SPG, CVC Volunteer

· Avery Evans, McParlane & Associates, CVC Volunteer

· Kimberly Molina, McParlane & Associates, CVC Volunteer

· Katie Squires, Butier Engineering, CVC Volunteer

CVC Comedy Show Sponsors:

· Parking Concepts Inc

· Patriot Labs

· Charles Taylor Consulting

· TheBlueBook.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and most include logo on all marketing materials, tickets to the show, and a table during networking. For details on sponsorships, contact April Weber at aweber@rmc.com or call at 951-660-8996.

Sponsorships available:

· $1000: 1 Event Sponsor

· $800: 5 VIP Sponsors*

· $600: 5 Drink Sponsors - 1 available

· $1000 - 2 Food Sponsors

· 1 DJ Sponsor - Sold

· 1 Photographer Sponsor - Sold

Purchase Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/manage/events/167738102179/tickets