Allison Janney & Octavia Spencer Join Groundlings Alumni Ben Falcone & Melissa Mccarthy for Acting Masterclass

Groundlings alums and comedy power couple BEN FALCONE and Melissa McCarthy, along Academy Award winning actresses Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer, will host a special live-streamed class based on "Creating Characters."

Falcone, Janney, McCarthy, and Spencer will talk about the process of developing unique and memorable characters for film and television. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Groundlings Theatre, the legendary, non-profit institution that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PST. The class will be conducted via Zoom. Enrollment is now open at https://www.groundlings.com/school/creatingcharacters

The class costs $50.00 and all proceeds will help support The Groundlings Theatre & School, which is a non-profit organization. The class will be limited to only 250 attendees.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You