Alexia Alexander to Present One-Woman Play ROBIN FLY at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center

Actress and playwright Alexia Alexander's award-winning one-woman play "Robin Fly" will make its Los Angeles premiere this coming Thursday 3/21, Friday 3/22 and Saturday 3/23 at 8:30pm at The Eastwood Performance Arts Center in Hollywood. The popular play, winner of the prestigious 2023 Monologando Ando Festival for Best Monologue Play in NYC, will be seen by Los Angeles audiences for the first time. The performances are presented in Spanish with English subtitles for all audiences to enjoy.

The original one-woman monologue play is the endearing and wickedly entertaining story of a young woman who goes through an existential crisis as she approaches her thirties. A passionate yet failing actress who embarks on an impulsive road trip to reunite with her eternal-almost boyfriend-convinced that this person is the love of her life and the solution to finally boosting her artistic career. Along the way, she'll undergo a crisis that leads her to question why she can't manage to be happy, book a leading role, find love, and stop striving to be the flawless perfect girl that society expects her to be. In the midst of this emotional whirlwind, an unexpected message will lead her to make a life or death decision.

"Robin Fly" had its World Premiere in Mexico City in September of 2022 to sold out audiences and has toured throughout Mexico and internationally including Buenos Aires, Argentina; Monterrey, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and at The Producers Club in NYC in October 2023. Following its Los Angeles premiere the tour will return to NYC for 1 night only, on March 27, 2024 at Teatro Circulo in NYC. For tickets to NYC performance are by reservation only, please call: +1(929) 200-2947 and/or +525563168847

Alexia Alexander received her education in acting, playwright and screenwriting from the renowned CasAzul in Mexico City and the International School of Theatre, Jacques Lecoq in Paris, France. Her most notable theatre credits include Dolores o la Felicidad (2015), Les Canailles (2017) and her original award winning one-woman play Robin Fly (2022 - Present). Her film credits include El Jardin (2018) and the lead in the new independent feature film No, Gracias, Ya No Fumo (No, Thanks, I Quit Smoke) (2023), the feature film directorial debut of Mexican director Diego Toussaint. Her other notable credits include supporting roles in the series Soulmates (2020) created by Emmy Award Winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Harina (2021), La Rebelion (2022), The Head of Joaquin Murrieta (2023) and Nothing to See Here (2023).

3 Los Angeles Performances Only:

Thursday, March 21st at 8:30pm

Friday, March 22nd at 8:30pm

Saturday, March 23rd at 8:30pm

Location:

Eastwood Performance Arts Center Hollywood

1089 N Oxford Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90029

(Main Cross streets Santa Monica Blvd & Western)