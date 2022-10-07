Alex Theatre to Present HOCUS-FOCUS FILM FESTIVAL Halloween Weekend

The Alex Theatre will kick off its new screening series "The Alex Picture Show" with a Halloween weekend "Hocus-Focus Film Festival." In support of local, rising filmmakers, the festival will pair each celebrated feature - including Donnie Darko, Hellboy, The Sixth Sense, The Shining, Beetlejuice, The Omen and A Nightmare on Elm Street - with a short horror film selected by the series curators Bud Coffey, Tina Salmassi and Miles Williams from submissions by student filmmakers from the greater Los Angeles area.

EVENT DETAILS:



WHEN:

• Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Donnie Darko (2001)

In this mesmerizing, cult-classic mind-bender, a troubled teenager is plagued by visions of a large bunny rabbit that manipulates him to commit a series of crimes. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval, Maggie Gyllenhaal; directed by Richard Kelly.



• Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.: Hellboy (2004)

A supernatural action adventure based on the Dark Horse Comics from visionary writer/director Guillermo Del Toro. Starring Selma Blair and Ron Perlman.



• Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.: The Sixth Sense (1999)

A supernatural horror film by celebrated writer/director M. Night Shyamalan about a damaged psychologist who struggles to cure a troubled boy who believes he sees dead people. Starring Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osmet and Toni Collette.



• Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.: The Shining (1980)

A psychological thriller by one of the greatest filmmakers of all time - Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is a chilling journey into madness where a sinister presence pushes a father towards violence against his family. Set against the winter backdrop of an isolated hotel, the film showcases one of Jack Nicholson's most memorable performances. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd.

• Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.: Beetlejuice (1988)

A fantastical horror comedy by visionary director Tim Burton about a desperate couple of ghosts who hire a devious "bio-exorcist" to drive out the unbearable family that has moved into their former home. Starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, with an original score by Danny Elfman.



• Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.: The Omen (1976)

A supernatural horror classic about Damien, the young adopted child of an ambassador. A series of mysterious, violent events surrounding Damien lead his family to conclude he is the prophesied Antichrist. Starring Gregory Peck, Lee Remick and Harvey Stephens; directed by Richard Donner.



• Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.: Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A supernatural slasher film by writer/director Wes Craven about Freddy Krueger, a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on teenagers in their dreams - which, in turn, kills them in reality. Starring Heather Langenkamp and Robert Englund. Debuting Johnny Depp.



WHERE:

Alex Theatre

216 North Brand Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91203



TICKETS:

General Admission: $19

Children (12 and under) and Seniors (60+): $14



HOW:

www.thealexpictureshow.com

(818) 254-8456