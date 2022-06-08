Alaska Thunderfuck's DRAG: THE MUSICAL Announced Live At Bourbon Room Hollywood

Following the triumphant release of its soundtrack last month and a major appearance at this year's LA Drag Con, Alaska Thunderfuck's "DRAG: The Musical" is set to come alive this PRIDE month with several hotly anticipated events.

First, there will be two select concert performances of "DRAG: The Musical Live!" taking place on 11th (6PM & 9PM) at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood ($59.99 for GA, $99.99 for VIP/Premium seating), along with meet & greets with the cast and after party hosted by Trixie Mattel.

The events will include live renditions of an assortment of tracks and scenes from "DRAG: The Musical" brought to life by the likes of Alaska Thunderfuck, Jackie Cox, Lagoona Bloo, Monet X Change, and Nick Adams.

Following the June 11th 9PM performance, drag legend and acclaimed musician Trixie Mattel will perform a DJ set at the Bourbon Room at 11PM (free entry before 10PM to non ticket-holders).

Finally, "DRAG: The Musical" will take to the Pride Village Street Festival (an all-day, all-ages block party in partnership with LA Pride) where Alaska and Nick Adams will perform cuts from the soundtrack at 4:30PM. This will be followed by an all-day PRIDE party at the Bourbon Room Hollywood.

Full schedule of events/details below.

"DRAG: The Musical" will surely become a modern day queer cult classic. Co-written and conceived with Alaska's longtime musical collaborators, certified platinum songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza and celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, as well as directed by the Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff (notably from the TONY-winning revival of "Hedwig And The Angry Inch"), 'DRAG: The Musical' tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles (additional synopsis details HERE).

PEG Records and Killingsworth Recording Company have partnered with Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals to release 'DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording).' LISTEN HERE! Upon release last night, the soundtrack cracked the top ten of the iTunes Soundtrack chart and debuted at #12 on Billboard's Cast Albums charts.

With a cast of characters that combine hilarity, heart and fabulosity, 'DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)' is an inspiring and entertaining listen from beginning to end. A touch of "Kinky Boots" with a dash of "La Cage aux Folles" and a sprinkle of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," the original album 'DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)' is brought to life by an all-star cast of drag, theater and LGBTQ+ icons including Alaska, Nick Adams, Michelle Visage, Max von Essen, Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint, Monét X Change, Jujubee, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho, Ginger Minj, Divina De Campo, Lagoona Bloo, Jamie Torcellini and Jack Rodman.

FULL SCHEDULE OF BOURBON ROOM PRIDE EVENTS

Friday, June 10 - 10PM

Bob the Drag Queen Dance Party & DJ Set @BourbonRoomHollywood. No cover before 10PM / $25 after 10PM

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bob-the-drag-queen-party-and-dj-set-tickets-360199716047

Saturday, June 11 - 6PM & 9PM seatings (2 shows)

"DRAG: The Musical Live!" @BourbonRoomHollywood followed by Opening Night After Party & Meet n Greet with cast and crew. Free entry into Trixie Matel's After party & DJ Set with DRAG: The Musical ticket!

Tickets: 6PM show: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/drag-the-musical-the-bourbon-room-tickets/12105965

Tickets: 9PM show: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/drag-the-musical-the-bourbon-room-tickets/12105975

Saturday, June 11 - 10PM doors (11PM set time)

Trixie Mattel's LA Pride Pink Party & DJ Set @BourbonRoomHollywood

Free before 10PM / $20 after 10PM

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trixie-mattels-la-pride-pink-party-dj-set-tickets-350770984457

Sunday, June 12 - 4:30PM - 5PM

Alaska Thunderf*ck & Nick Adams, stars of "DRAG: The Musical Live!" Performance @ Hollywood Pride Village Main Stage (located on Hollywood Blvd. and Cahuenga)

More info: https://hollywoodprideguide.com/do/hollywood-pride-village

Sunday, June 12 - 11AM-12AM

All Day Pride Party hosted by Manila Luzon @BourbonRoomHollywood with Drag Queens, DJs, Drink Specials, Surprise Guests & More. Come hang with Malina from 2-6pm. NO COVER! Sponsored by Remy Martin, Cointreau, 1800, Skrewball, Crystal Head, and Corralejo

RSVP HERE to guarantee entry and front of line access

Tickets to all events available at www.bourbonroomhollywood.com