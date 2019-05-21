Aeriform Arts Cirque Du Giselle Reaches New Heights At Hollywood Fringe Festival

Local Aerial company, Aeriform Arts has taken the dark and tragic love story of the classic ballet, Giselle, and turned it into a fringe-friendly hour of theatre, dance, cirque, and aerial performances.

Giselle follows the story of a sweet peasant girl with a weak heart and a passion for dancing, who dies of a broken heart after discovering her lover, Albrecht, is not who he appears to be and is betrothed to another.

"For us, as primarily aerialists," Producer, Lea Walker shared, "the intriguing aspect of this production was to not only portray a moving story while embracing the challenge of dancing on the ground as well as the air, but to do so without speaking."

The show stars seasoned aerialists Tamysen Malles and Tavi Stutz. Aeriform Arts is also thrilled to be working with an extremely experienced production team: Lea Walker - Producer, Allelon Ruggiero - Director, Colleen Dunleap - Aerial Choreographer, Dani Maloney - Dance Choreographer, Brandon Baruch - Lighting Director, Jane Rose - Audio & Projection Design, Nicole Beckerman - Wardrobe Designer

Cirque du Giselle will be presented at the Assistance League Theatre as part of Hollywood Fringe Festival this June 21 at 9pm, June 22 at 6pm, and June 23 at 8pm.

To be able to present a uniquely executed performance piece in a festival where there are 400 plus choices of what to see is a feat in and of itself, but this isn't Aeriform Art's first rodeo. They wowed their sold-out audiences last year with Dorothy and Alice: An Aerial Play, which was nominated for the coveted Best of Dance and Physical Theatre Award and received an Encore Producers Award.

Stage Raw found Dorothy and Alice "spectacular, strange, and full of surprises" and Gia on the Move's Matt Richey described the show as "a whirlwind of gorgeous movement, impressive acrobatics, and gorgeously lit scenes." With the glowing reviews of their first fringe offering, Aeriform's Cirque Du Giselle should definitely be on the radar for anyone looking out for this year's fringe must-see shows.

Show Info:

Cirque du Giselle presented by Aeriform Arts

June 21st 9pm, 22nd 6pm, 23rd 8pm 1hr , tickets $12 available here http://hff19.org/5958

Assistance League Theatre, 1367 N St. Andrews Pl, Hollywood, CA





