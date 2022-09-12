Additional Casting Announced For (mostly)musicals' 42nd Edition: ANY QUESTIONS This Week at Vitello's

There's no question where you should be on September 15th!

For the 42nd edition of (mostly)musicals, join music director Gregory Nabours and an out-of-this-world lineup of talent from LA and Broadway on Thursday, September 15th, as they take on important musical questions like: How DO you solve a problem like Maria? Shall we dance? What's love got to do with it? Did a prince really kiss me? How do you measure a year? And where IS that boy with the bugle?

In addition to the previously announced lineup, ANY QUESTIONS will feature April Nixon (B'way: CATS, TOMMY, West End: DAMN YANKEES), Eric B. Anthony (B'way: THE LION KING, HAIRSPRAY), AJ Mendoza (La Mirada's AMERICAN IDIOT, FTR: THE BRAT PACK), Janaya Jones (Felicia in MEMPHIS at Moonlight Stage, Stan in IT at Rockwell: Table & Stage). They join a cast that includes Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES), J. Elaine Marcos (B'way: A CHORUS LINE, ANNIE, PRISCILLA, tv: "RENT Live"), Jason Michael Snow (B'way: BOOK OF MORMON, SOUTH PACIFIC, tv: "Black Monday," "The Big Leap"), and Haviland Stillwell (B'way: LES MIS, FIDDLER, tv: "Barbie: Life In The Dreamhouse"), returning LA favorites Erica Hanrahan (La Mirada's CABARET and MATILDA), Justin Anthony Long (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE), and Michael Scott Harris (national tour: PHANTOM, Father in RAGTIME at Musical Theatre West), plus first time appearances by Alyssa Simmons (Dot in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at MTG), Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (SOMETHING ROTTEN at 5 Star), Monika Peña (Sandy in MTW's GREASE, title roles in LIZZIE and VIOLET at the Chance Theatre), and Vancie Vega ("The NOT Dolly Show")!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals ANY QUESTIONS are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Street parking and limited valet parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

A minimum of $25.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of the other bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905