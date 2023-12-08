Adam Carolla & Jay Leno Announce COMEDY FANTASY CAMP: VOLUME II

On the heels of their inaugural, critically acclaimed and sold-out Comedy Fantasy Camp this fall, comedians Jay Leno and Adam Carolla announced today the return of Comedy Fantasy Camp, Volume 2 in 2024.

Comedy fans, aspiring stand-up comedians, writers and social media creators are about to have their dreams come true. The producers of the legendary Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp have teamed up again with top podcaster and stand-up comic Adam Carolla, late-night icon Jay Leno, and some of the most successful comedic minds in the industry to launch their second Comedy Fantasy Camp, to be held in Hollywood, California on Thursday, February 29th – Sunday, March 3rd. The debut camp launch garnered national and local press coverage including ABC News, The Hollywood Reporter, LA Times, Los Angeles Magazine etc.

This four-day experience offers a unique opportunity to learn from and work with some of the most successful talent in the comedy industry. In addition to Jay Leno and Adam Carolla, guest stars at this camp will include Jon Lovitz, Trevor Wallace, Caroline Rhea with more to be announced. These comedic stars will mentor campers who have always dreamed of writing their own jokes, performing on stage, and creating a viral video. Campers and writers of all levels, from beginners to advanced, will learn techniques, tips and lessons on all different types and aspects of comedy.

The camp is primarily geared towards 18 AND OVER

Over the course of the camp, attendees will:

Develop their own stand-up routines and perform them on a real comedy stage.

Participate in mentoring sessions, Q&A's and masterclasses with renowned comedians and writers.

Learn how social media works and how to take advantage of algorithms and produce shareable content.

PERFOM LIVE AT THE WORLD FAMOUS The Comedy Store ON THE SUNSET STRIP , featuring performances by all campers.

Said Leno, “I like to talk to comics and comics like to help other comics. I have more in common with comedians than some people I've known my whole life.” He added, "Writing jokes is the hardest thing in the world. Words have power; you need to learn how to use them."

“So happy to back in biz for our next Comedy Fantasy Camp and my pal Jay Leno!” noted Carolla.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, who is behind Comedy Fantasy Camp, has been delivering dreams to music fans for the past 25 years.

“The first comedy camp was such a huge success with campers coming in from around the world. We plan to keep expanding the camp and help aspiring comedians realize their dreams” said David Fishof, founder of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp.

Registration for the Comedy Fantasy Camp is now open, but spaces are limited, ensuring an intimate and engaging experience for all participants. For more information or to register for the Comedy Fantasy Camp, please visit our website at http://comedyfantasycamp.com/ or contact us at 888-762-2263.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp is a series of interactive, participatory rock music camps giving participants the chance to live out their dreams and jam with their musical heroes. Founded by sports agent David Fishof in 1997, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp offers music lovers of all skill levels the opportunity to experience the life of a rock star. https://www.rockcamp.com/