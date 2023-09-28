AN INFINITE ACHE Extends at Beverly Hills Playhouse

Crimson Square TC has announced an extension of AN INFINITE ACHE by playwright David Schulner. After sold out performances and praise from the media, Crimson Square along with Beverly Hills Playhouse have announced an extension through October 8th, 2023.

The show takes to heart the adage that drama is life omitting the dull parts. An ingenious, sincere romantic comedy directed by Mia Christou, at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. Tickets on sale: Click Here

ABOUT THE SHOW

A fresh and heartfelt play about love, time and the infinite directions in which two lives can travel. Hope and Charles are a pair of lonely twenty-somethings about to end a supremely uninteresting first date. But just as they say good night, the myriad possibilities of their futures and a life shared together come rushing to meet them. From their first kiss to their first child, from a horrible tragedy to a second chance, each moment moves with breath-taking speed. A love story told with theatrical flair, An Infinite Ache is as dazzling as it is insightful.

THE CAST

Miles Logan Cooper – “Charles”

Luka Oida – “Hope”

PRODUCTION TEAM

David Schulner – Playwright

Mia Christou – Director

Derrick McDaniel – Lighting Designer

Allen Barton – Mentoring Playwright/ Mentoring Director/ Owner of Beverly Hills Playhouse

Karla Kamm - Producer

Jeffrey Sun – Stage Manager

Caprice Ott – Mentee Producer & Front of House Management

Tati Jorio – Mentee Social Media Manager

THEATRE VENUE AND PERFORMANCE DATES

Beverly Hills Playhouse – 254 South Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA., 90211

Running September 8 – October 8, 2023. Performances Friday and Saturday 8:00pm and Sunday 7:00pm. Tickets: $35.00 / $15.00 Students. Running Time: 80 minutes Including Intermission.

For information and tickets: Click Here or call (323) 657-5992