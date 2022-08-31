ALL IN THE TIMING Comes to the Zephyr Theatre in October Starring Father/Son Duo

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 31, 2022  

The Zephyr Theatre has announced that Patrick Warburton will be performing on stage for the first time with his son Talon Warburton in two of the six one acts from David Ives hysterical show (The Philadelphia and Mere Mortals), of ALL IN THE TIMING. The six one acts will open October 14, 2022, at The Zephyr Theatre. Tickets: www.onstage411.com/aitt

"I'm thrilled to be working with my son Talon on stage for the first time! He has always impressed me with his heart and humanity and goodness. I believe it is all this- combined with his intellect that makes him the thoughtful and intriguing person that he is. I believe this will translate on stage. No pressure my son! But dawww! All he really needs to be is himself. I will be standing in his shadow. He's rather large you see..." - Patrick Warburton

THE PHILADELPHIA presents a young man in a restaurant who has fallen into "a Philadelphia" a Twilight - Zone-like state in which he cannot get anything he asks for. Featuring Patrick Warburton, Talon Warburton and Melodie Shih.

MERE MORTALS examines the everyday likelihood of the average human being and his interaction with the world, with a little twist. Each of the three characters reveals their own idealistic alter egos; a Lindbergh baby, a czar of Russia, and finally an everyday average "Joe." With Patrick Warburton and Talon Warburton, along with Bill Butts.

Director Michael Yavnieli will be at the helm of all six one acts, with an absolutely stellar cast including his wife, Tania Gonzalez (in The Universal Language), along with Taylor Behrens, Meadow Clare, Mark Haan, Bill Butts, Maram Kamal and Melodie Shih. The other one-acts include Sure Thing, Words, Words, Words, and Variations On The Death Of Trotsky.





