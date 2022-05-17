ALL AMERICAN Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Writer/producer Lynn Grant Beck presents All American, a new drama laced with comedy, time travel and magical realism, directed by Michael Strauss. The world is so chaotic that time itself has broken. Two families from 1971 and 2021 live in the same house at the same time. A modern-day teen plans a school shooting, but his plans go awry when he connects to the other characters and reconnects to his own humanity. McCadden Place Theatre - 1157 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038, June 12-25th.

Written by Lynn Grant Beck. Directed by Michael Strauss. Presented by LGB Productions. Starring: Theron LaFountain, Shawna Pardo, Madison Pullman, Cameron Blackmun, Dan Pousson, Carla Betz, Noemi VanSlyke, Julie Dell Phillips and Jonny Lovo.

WHERE: McCadden Place Theatre - 1157 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Opening Performance: Sunday, June 12 @2:00pm

Friday, June 17 @9:30pm

Sunday, June 19 @ 2:00pm

Closing Performance: Saturday, June 25 @6:30pm

TICKET PRICE: $15.00

Ticket link: hff22.co/7477

Admission age: 12+ for sexual innuendo, use of a toy gun and simulated self-harm