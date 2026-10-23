ALICE IN WONDERLAND and DUMBO to Screen at El Capitan Theatre
The El Capitan Theatre will present both films as part of its centennial celebration with tickets starting at $16.
The Centennial Celebration continues at the El Capitan Theatre with two classics! Disney's “Alice in Wonderland” returns to the El Capitan Theatre November 6 through November 11th with an all-new 4K restoration!
Disney's “Dumbo” returns for one night only on Saturday November 7th at 7pm to celebrate its 85th anniversary!
Daily showtimes for “Alice in Wonderland” November 6th through November 11th 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages for both films. Plus – a limited time offer of $5 Tickets on Tuesdays is available! While supplies last.
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved.
Photo Credit: ©2026 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
|
A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
|
Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
“Young Americans”: The Music of Living American Composers
St Francis Episcopal Church (4/30-4/30)
|
ELFTON
Colony Theatre (12/03-12/20)
|
A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure
Orcutt Ranch (11/22-11/22)