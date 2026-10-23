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ALICE IN WONDERLAND and DUMBO to Screen at El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre will present both films as part of its centennial celebration with tickets starting at $16.

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ALICE IN WONDERLAND and DUMBO to Screen at El Capitan Theatre

The Centennial Celebration continues at the El Capitan Theatre with two classics! Disney's “Alice in Wonderland” returns to the El Capitan Theatre November 6 through November 11th with an all-new 4K restoration!

Disney's “Dumbo” returns for one night only on Saturday November 7th at 7pm to celebrate its 85th anniversary!

Daily showtimes for “Alice in Wonderland” November 6th through November 11th 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages for both films. Plus – a limited time offer of $5 Tickets on Tuesdays is available! While supplies last.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved.


Photo Credit: ©2026 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
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