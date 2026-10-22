Disney's HEXED to Screen at El Capitan Theatre

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Tickets are on sale now for Disney's newest animated feature “Disney's Hexed” at the El Capitan Theatre! Billie takes the stage for a special live performance before the film! Guests can also take pictures at our themed photo op! Plus, before each screening, guests can watch the new Walt Disney Animation Studios' short “Lilo & Scratch!” There are three early access screenings on Tuesday November 24 at 1pm, 4pm and 9:55pm.



A Fan Event screening for “Disney's Hexed” will take place at 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 24th with 2 different ticket packages.

Hex-Tacular Pack is $85 includes reserved ticket, priority entry, Limited Edition of 400 “Disney's Hexed” Marquee Pin, “Disney's Hexed” Tote, 130oz Collectible Tin with Popcorn, 24oz Fountain Drink, and Event Credential

General Ticket is $35 includes Reserved ticket, 64oz tub of popcorn, 24oz fountain drink, and Event Credential

For all shows on Wednesday November 25th, all ticketed guests will receive a complimentary 64oz tub of popcorn! On Thursday November 26th, all ticketed guests will receive a “Disney's Hexed” hat! Friday November 27 through Sunday November 29 all ticketed guests will receive a “Disney's Hexed” poster! All giveaway items are while supplies last.



Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last. Daily showtimes for “Disney's Hexed” November 25 through December 13 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:55pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for children and seniors. There is a special Family Pack available for $72 and includes four tickets. The Spellbinding Pack is $75 and includes a reserved ticket, kids cloak blanket, journal, 64oz tub of popcorn and 24oz fountain drink.



A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available Wednesday December 8 at 7pm. An Open Caption screening is available Sunday December 6 at 1pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening is available Saturday December 5 at 4pm.







Photo Credit: ©2026 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

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