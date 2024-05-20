ADOPTED BY APPALACHIANS Brings Southern Twang To Hollywood Fringe Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Premiering at Hollywood Fringe, this is the true story of how a girl from the Rural South used the investigative techniques she learned on TV to track down her biological father across multiple states over 25 years.

Reveal the secrets of a nice family in a small town in the 1990s. From a young age, Paulina is let in on a little family secret. Her real father wasn't the man who raised her. This answered a lot of questions, but opened up a lot more.

Writer (Reductress, The Washington Post) and comedian (The Comedy Store, Caroline's on Broadway) Paulina Combow invites audiences on a suspenseful journey of self-discovery in "Adopted by Appalachians." In a time before AncestryDNA, she sets out to crack the cold case she was born to solve.

Echoes of detective novels and true crime thrillers permeate this one-person show, as Paulina employs her sharp investigative skills, learned from a parent in law enforcement and an obsession with legendary detectives like Poirot, J.B. Fletcher, and most of all FBI Agent Fox Mulder. Paulina begins her investigation with only a name and an unshakeable belief that "The Truth is Out There".

Performance Dates and Times:

Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 2:30pm

Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 5:30pm

Venue: The Madnani Theatre, Main Space, 6760 Lexington Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038

Ticket Information: Tickets are available for purchase on the Hollywood Fringe Fest website at hollywoodfringe.org starting May 1, 2024, for $15 or pay what you can.

Creative Team: Written and performed by Paulina Combow, and produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson of Soaring Solo Studios. Featuring art and visuals by Luis Villanueva.

"Adopted by Appalachians" is premiering at Hollywood Fringe Fest during preview week. Audiences can't wait to see if Paulina cracks the cold case she was born to solve. You can also celebrate a unique Father's Day with or without your dad by coming to the June 16th show.

Don't miss your chance to experience the mystery and magic of "Adopted by Appalachians" at Hollywood Fringe Fest. Join us for an unforgettably spooky journey into the heart of rural Kentucky.

