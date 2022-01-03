A SUNDAY WITH THE BRAID Welcomes Caroline Aaron of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' For An Intimate Conversation

Caroline Aaron, actor, producer, writer, and Southern Jew will appear at The Braid on January 16.

Santa Monica and virtually everywhere (January 3, 2022). She plays a 1950s New York Jewish mother as Mrs. Maisel in the television hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but actor, producer, and writer Caroline Aaron was actually born and raised in the South and had a radically different upbringing than her character Shirley Maisel.

Aaron will share her memories of her highly unusual Southern Jewish childhood and her extraordinary career in television, film, and on Broadway in a live-on-Zoom event for the popular Sunday Morning with The Braid series, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 11:00am PT/2:00pm ET. The program will also feature a short performance and a Q&A.

This event is free to attend, but The Braid hopes attendees will consider purchasing a virtual ticket from its website. For the link to register, visit: the-braid.org/sunday.

As an actress, Caroline Aaron has worked with the best. She was in Mike Nichols' Heartburn and Primary Colors, Woody Allen's Crimes and Misdemeanors, Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle, as well as Alice and Deconstructing Harry. She also appeared in Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands and Stanley Tucci's Big Night. More recently, she performed in 21 Jump Street and its sequel, 22 Jump Street.

Her Broadway roles include Woody Allen's Relatively Speaking, as well as I Hate Hamlet, Social Security, and The Iceman Cometh, starring Jason Robards.

On television Aaron has had guest roles on Wings, Frasier, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Desperate Housewives, Transparent, Madam Secretary, and The Good Fight. She is currently a regular on the critically acclaimed and Primetime Emmy Award-winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, soon to be released for its fourth season.

But as a child in 1956 Richmond, Virginia, Caroline Aaron remembers Ku Klux Klan crosses burning on her family's front lawn. Her mother, Nina Abady, was a well-known civil rights activist who marched in Selma with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and was the only white faculty member at Virginia Union University, where she taught sociology.

Moderator Lisa Rosenbaum says she is looking forward to asking Aaron about those childhood memories and what it was like to grow up as a Jew in the South. "I think our audience will want to know how her background impacted her Jewish identity and why she chose a life in the entertainment world. I'm also sure everyone will be curious about what it's been like to work with so many storied directors and actors, and of course what's in store this season for all the characters we've come to love on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Ronda Spinak, The Braid's artistic director, adds, "This January, Caroline Aaron's powerful story, "The Mother Lode," will be performed for The Braid's new show, Sweet Tea and the Southern Jew. I can't wait to hear the backstory of how Judaism inspired her mother to take a public stand against segregation in her Southern community."

The Braid is the 2020 winner of The Argonaut's Best of the Westside's "Best Live Theatre Award" and won The Santa Monica Daily Press award for "Most Loved" performance. Last year, it was also an audience-recommended winner in The Argonaut. The Braid presents inspiring Jewish stories, art, and other programming that highlight Jewish contributions to contemporary life. Now in its 14th season, The Braid's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time.

For virtual tickets to Meet Caroline Aaron of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, visit: the-braid.org/sunday.