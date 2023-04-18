A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour is Coming to the Ahmanson Theatre in May

The North American tour of "A Soldier's Play" will make its Los Angeles premiere at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre May 23 through June 25, 2023. Written by American playwright Charles Fuller, "A Soldier's Play" stars Norm Lewis, and is directed by Tony Award winner and Roundabout Theatre Company's Senior Resident Director Kenny Leon. Opening night for Roundabout Theatre Company's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning "A Soldier's Play" is set for May 24, 2023.

Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis will star as Captain Richard Davenport. Joining him will be Broadway, TV and film star Eugene Lee, who originated the role of Corporal Bernard Cobb in the original 1981 Off-Broadway production of "A Soldier's Play," as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters, Will Adams as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Brandon Alvión as an understudy, Sheldon D. Brown as Private C.J. Memphis, Malik Esoj Childs as Private Tony Smalls, Ja'Quán Cole as an understudy, William Connell as Captain Charles Taylor, Charles Everett as an understudy, Alex Michael Givens as Corporal Ellis, Matthew Goodrich as Captain Wilcox, Chattan Mayes Johnson as Lieutenant Byrd, Branden Davon Lindsay as Private Louis Henson, Tarik Lowe as Private First-Class Melvin Peterson, Al'Jaleel McGhee as an understudy, Howard W. Overshown as Private James Wilkie, and Alex Ross as an understudy.

Joining director Kenny Leon for the tour of Roundabout Theatre Company's "A Soldier's Play" is the Broadway design team that includes Derek McLane (Sets), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lights), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound) and Cristina Angeles (Associate Director). The tour of "A Soldier's Play" is produced by Roundabout Theatre Company and Tamar Climan. The "A Soldier's Play" tour stage management team is John Atherlay and RL Campbell. The company management team is Frank Lott and Jordan Lingreen.

"The recent passing of The Giant that is Charles Fuller has only magnified his brilliance... an amazing writer who left us so much with his masterful 'A Soldiers Play,'" said director Kenny Leon. "We honor him with this American tour of the Broadway production of this great American classic. Come - laugh, think and reflect - America is in need of love."

In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece opened on Broadway for the first time on Jan. 21, 2020 at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre, nearly 40 years after it was written. The acclaimed production was nominated for seven Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, winning Best Revival for both.

Tickets for "A Soldier's Play" are on sale and start at $40. They are available through Click Here, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

