A SHATTERING To Compete At The Beverly Hills Film Festival This May

A SHATTERING, a short film written and directed by Jan Jalenak, will be shown at the upcoming Beverly Hills Film Festival on May 1st in Block Three at 1:30 at the TCL Chinese Theater at 6925 Hollywood Blvd.

Fresh off a successful showing at New York's Queen's World Film Festival with nominations for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Ensemble Short, the film will also be part of the Short Film Showcase: Body and Soul on Friday, April 26, 2024 1:00 PM (PDT) at the Pickford Film Center at the Cascadia Women's Film Festival in Bellingham, WA, on April 26th, 2024. As well, it will be screened in the Hidden Gems Shorts Block in the Sunscreen Film Festival at the AMC Theatres on April 28th in St.Petersburg, FL.

A SHATTERING examines the challenges, rewards and inevitable disappointments of marriage and intimate relationships. Deeply wounded by betrayal, the destruction of trust simmers just below the carefully guarded facade that Melissa and Douglas have created. During a quiet dinner at home, an unexpected call changes the trajectory of their evening and which appears to shatter the fragile facade of their marriage.

Written and directed by Jan Jalenak, the film stars Scott Cohen (The 10th Kingdom, The Americans, Gilmore Girls) as Douglas and Kelly Wolf (Annette, A Day in October, Margaret) as Melissa and was produced by Baby Doll Films. The creative team included producer Janey Huey, cinematographer Robert Cauble, and editor John F. Lyons.

Writer-director Jalenak grew up in Memphis, Tennessee and now makes her home in New York City. She started out as an actor and playwright and her early training with the legendary Sanford Meisner at The Neighborhood Playhouse instilled a fearlessness to dig deep in all her creative endeavors.

She directed her first produced full-length play, Touch My Face at the Fourth Street Theater in NYC. Her plays have been produced in theaters in NYC including Naked Angels, Greenwich Street Theater, The Robert Moss Theater, The Actors Studio and the Gene Frankel Theater. Jan is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio and a graduate of NYU. As a writer and director, she made her award winning first short, "You Can Kiss Me" before creating "A Shattering". Jalenak is currently in pre-production on two feature scripts, "The Happy Family" and "Spilled Coffee".

"A Shattering" has competed in multiple festivals across the country including:

● Queens World Film Festival (with nominations for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Ensemble), New York

● Women In Focus Film Fest

● New York Shorts International Film Festival

● Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival

● Beaufort International Film Festival (with nominations for Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress)

● Philadelphia Film Showcase at the Philadelphia Film Center

Established in 2001 in the backyard of the entertainment capital of the world, the Beverly Hills Film Festival is considered among the most exclusive and influential film festivals globally. Through linking the groundbreaking talent of emerging filmmakers and exposing the community to the latest innovations in the cinema field, the Beverly Hills Film Festival (BHFF) exists as a cinematic and cultural patron.

The Beverly Hills Film Festival's objective is to merge today's filmmaking pioneers with the wealth of cinematic heritage of Beverly Hills by edifying and developing the cinematic community and enhancing the impact of the arts.

Other upcoming festival appearances include the Sunscreen Film Festival in St Petersburg, FL.