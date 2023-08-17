A Place Called Home Announces 3rd Annual EL CENTRO DEL SUR LATINX THEATER FESTIVAL: TU HOGAR

A Place Called Home (APCH), the transformative youth development and community center serving South Central Los Angeles, currently celebrating their 30th anniversary, has announced the return of its 3rd annual El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Tu Hogar plus FREE Community Block Party in honor of Latinx Heritage Month.

Efrain Schunior, Festival Director and APCH Theater Program Manager stated, "We are beyond excited to present the 3rd annual Latinx Theater Festival as a kick-off to Latinx Heritage month. Due to pandemic closures and considerations during the previous two festivals, we were unable to realize our original vision for the scope of the festival. This year, we are adding a block party element on Saturday, and presenting a full slate of seven wonderful Latinx theater pieces throughout the course of four days. Four of the plays featured are critically acclaimed encore presentations previously performed in Los Angeles this past season, and one production is an exclusive APCH premiere. We invite the entire community to join us for the shows as well as the free community block party on Saturday, September 16th from 10am to 5pm!"

El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Tu Hogar includes four Encore productions: La Egoista, presented by Skylight Theatre Company; (Un)Documents, written and performed by Jesús I. Valles; L.A. Real, presented by About...Productions; The Diary of Anne Frank (LatinX), presented by Pop-Up Playhouse, Burbank Human Relations Commission, Tracey Rooney, Wilson Cruz. Programming will also include an exclusive APCH premiere production of Mariposa presented by Company of Angels; a workshop staging of Bodalands: A Comedy in Four Weddings, presented by ACT@APCH; and a staged reading of Spread presented by The Sideway Society with Alumni Members of A Place Called Home.

"We are honored to bring together such a powerhouse and dynamic group of Latiné creators from Los Angeles and beyond, established partners and new friends, to celebrate our shared heritage in a big way through the arts. South Central has been relatively unknown by the greater LA arts community and we are shifting that narrative with this year's El Centro del Sur," said Schunior.

El Centro De Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Tu Hogar schedule is as follows: Thu. Sept. 14 @ 8 pm, Mariposa; Fri. Sept. 15 @ 8 pm, La Egosita; Sat. Sept. 16 @ 3 pm, Bodalands, A Comedy in Four Weddings; Sat. Sept. 16 @ 8 pm, (Un)Documents; Sun. Sept. 17 @ 12 pm, Spread; Sun. Sept. 17 @ 3 pm, L.A. Real; Sun. Sept. 17 @ 7 pm, The Diary of Anne Frank (LatinX).

FREE Community Block Party will be Sat, Sept. 16 from 10 am to 5 pm in conjunction with the festival. Come enjoy art vendors, food trucks, performances by A Place Called Home's dance company and others yet to be announced.

All plays presented are family-friendly (PG / TV-14) and feature all Latinx casts, writers, directors, designers, and crew. The festival is produced in part by the teen members of APCH Theater Program's Advanced Classes in Theater (ACT@APCH).

The festival takes place at A Place Called Home's Bridge Theater (www.apch.org)

2830 S. Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011.

- Tickets for each play are only $10 each!

- Get a 7-play festival pass for only $50.

- There's also a $100 VIP Festival Pass which includes 7 concessions items and VIP seating to all performances.

For more information and tickets, visit: Click Here

A Place Called Home is a transformational youth development and community center based in South Central Los Angeles. Founded in 1993 as a safe space for young people facing poverty and systemic adversity, APCH's mission is to inspire, encourage, and support the young people in South Los Angeles to achieve social, emotional, and economic success. APCH envisions a world where your zip code does not determine your future; where all children have the opportunity to find happiness and success in life. To learn more visit: apch.org

The opening of The Bridge Theater in 2017 ushered in a new era of opportunities for young people to engage in acting, playwriting, theatrical production, and theater management opportunities. The 90011-zip code where APCH is located, is one of the most impoverished and systemically under-resourced in the nation. This incredible space for learning also doubles as a cultural enrichment and artistic entertainment venue for the entire neighborhood. Since returning to in-person programming, the theater program at APCH has seen increased engagement and attendance, partly in response to the success of the inaugural El Centro del Sur.