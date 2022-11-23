A Noise Within to Offer Sensory-Friendly, 'Relaxed' Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Noise Within WILL add extra joy to the holiday season with a special, sensory-friendly, "relaxed" performance of its beloved production of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.



Relaxed performances provide an inviting environment for those living with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, neuromuscular disorder, sensory integrative dysfunction, attention deficit disorder, or any other disorder of social interaction and communication. All the quality production values audiences expect from A Noise Within are still in place, with light and sound levels adjusted to create a sensory-friendly environment for all attending. The performance will feature a shorter run time; freedom to talk and move around the theater during the performance; reduced lighting and sound effects; designated activity/relaxation spaces for those who need a break; and trained staff available to assist patrons throughout the event.



"We call it a hush-free performance," explains A Noise Within director of education and community outreach Alicia Green. "We keep the audience small, and people can come and go as they want. We've created a 'social story' that audiences can view ahead of time: a highly detailed explanation that leads you through exactly what's going to happen every single step of the way, from the minute you park to when you walk up the sidewalk to get your tickets, to where the stairs are, and the bathroom, and where you can sit, so you feel confident coming in. House lights are kept on throughout the performance to allow for easy movement around the theater. We've created a quiet area that's a soft, cozy, comforting little cave where anyone can go if they need to leave during the performance. We have fidget spinners and drums available, or you can bring your own devices."



For more information about the "Relaxed Performance" of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at A Noise Within, including to view the "social story" and an instructional video about how staff are trained, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211281®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anoisewithin.org%2Frelaxed-performances?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.