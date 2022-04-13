A Noise Within Releases Full Lineup for 2022-2023 Season

A Noise Within (ANW), the acclaimed classic theatre company, is thrilled to announce its 2022-2023 Season with the theme DARING TO LOVE. A Noise Within's current season subscribers, donors, and patrons were invited to hear the news first in an exclusive online announcement last night. Season pass holders and new subscribers now have the opportunity to access priority seating. Single tickets will go on sale to the public on July 6, 2022.



"Each day we are all given the chance to help or to hurt, to heal or to wound, to hate or to love," said ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. "Never was the world more in need of loving forgiveness, healing, and transformation. This year's slate of classics will explore worlds inhabited by protagonists who Dare to Love."



A Noise Within's new season begins in the fall with Peter Hall's fast-moving musical adaptation of George Orwell's savage satire, Animal Farm (Aug. 28-Oct. 2, 2022) directed by Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. Driven by a desperate desire to escape the lash of the whip, a daring collective of farm animals unite in a risky bid to live and love on their own terms. Following Animal Farm, ANW's exploration of Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's American Century Cycle jumps from its first play (Gem of the Ocean, produced by ANW as part of our 2019 season) to its last, Radio Golf (Oct. 16 - Nov. 13, 2022). Radio Golf will be directed by Gregg T. Daniel, director of LA Times Critic's Choice Gem of the Ocean (2019) and Seven Guitars (2021) at ANW. Daniel is a recipient of the 2016 NAACP Best Director award for the International City Theatre's production of Fences. With humor and courage, the play challenges the steep price "progress" can exact upon the soul as a black mayoral candidate is on the verge of the business breakthrough of a lifetime. He must ultimately choose between his integrity and a revered historical site.



The Holiday Season brings back Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol (Dec. 1 - 23, 2022) directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott. This timeless classic takes to the stage once more with a celebrated new musical score by Resident Artist Robert Oriol.



The new year will begin with William Shakespeare's irresistibly hilarious comedy Much Ado About Nothing (Feb. 5 - March 12, 2023). Beatrice and Benedict adamantly ignore, and finally succumb to passionate and true devotion in this wickedly witty battle of the sexes that is the pure definition of daring to love. Next, in the spring will be Tony Award® winner Manuel Puig's Kiss of the Spider Woman (March 26 - April 23, 2023). Set in a South American prison cell in a country under authoritarian rule, two polar opposites discover that love may blossom in the most unlikely of places.



Finally, A Noise Within will conclude its daring 2022-2023 season with Lauren Gundersen's hilarious and moving love letter to Shakespeare and the world of theatre with, The Book of Will (May 7 - June 4, 2023) directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. Three years after the passing of The Bard-and realizing most of his plays exist only in the fragile memories of aging actors-stalwart members of his Shakespeare's acting company go through hell and high water to create what will become the first full collection of his plays.



ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott conclude, "Love can be joyful. Love can be scary or even heartbreaking. In the end, love conquers all. Join us as we celebrate protagonists who each take a bold step towards 'Daring to Love.'"



To become a season pass holder, visit www.anoisewithin.org/membership, email the Box Office at boxoffice@anoisewithin.org or leave a message at 626-356-3121. A Noise Within's Box Office is located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd., just north of the Madre Street exit off Interstate 210, in Pasadena, Calif.



2022-2023 Season: DARING TO LOVE



Animal Farm | August 28 - October 2, 2022

From the book by George Orwell

Adapted by Peter Hall

Lyrics by Adrian Mitchell

Music by Richard Peaslee

Directed by Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott



Revolt is afoot at Manor Farm, when downtrodden beasts of burden rise-up against the cruel Farmer Jones, who cracks his whip for the last time. But self-ruled animal utopia quickly gives way to the temptations of power and privilege in Peter Hall's fast-moving musical adaptation of George Orwell's savage satire.



Radio Golf | October 16 - November 13, 2022

By August Wilson

Directed by Gregg T. Daniel



ANW's exploration of Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's American Century Cycle jumps from its first play (Gem of the Ocean, produced by ANW as part of our 2019 season) to its last, as a black mayoral candidate on the verge of the business breakthrough of a lifetime must choose between his integrity and a revered historical site. With humor and courage Radio Golf challenges the steep price "progress" can exact upon the soul.



A Christmas Carol | December 1 - 23, 2022

By Charles Dickens

Adapted for the stage by Geoff Elliott

Directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott



ANW's delightfully festive, musically merry holiday tradition returns with celebrated new music by resident artist Robert Oriol! Families love the inspirational story of Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and Scrooge-the perfect burst of boundless good cheer for the season and beyond!



Much Ado About Nothing | February 5 - March 12, 2023

By William Shakespeare



Sworn to a life solo, Beatrice and Benedict are each determined to evade Cupid's quiver of arrows, employing against one another rapier wit to defend against what everyone else already knows-that they are hopelessly, desperately in love! Romp, romance, and potential catastrophe collide in William Shakespeare's fast-moving and irresistibly hilarious comedy.



Kiss of the Spider Woman | March 26 - April 23, 2023

By Manuel Puig



Set in a South American prison cell in a country under authoritarian rule, two polar opposites discover that love may spring in the most unlikely of places. Poignant and chilling, funny and sensual, Tony Award®- winning Manuel Puig's pinnacle creation runs the thrilling gamut of fantasy, danger, and finally-eternal hope.



Book of Will | May 7 - June 4, 2023

Based on William Shakespeare's plays

Written by Lauren Gundersen

Directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott



The year is 1619, three years since the death of William Shakespeare. His closest friends are struck with the epiphany that most of his plays exist only in the fragile memories of aging actors. Hence they become passionately determined to immortalize his work in what is to become the first printed collection of his plays. Lauren Gundersen's love letter to The Bard and the world of theatre, revels in a comically outlandish but true story of love, loss, and laughter.



About A Noise Within

A Noise Within has been called "an oasis for those who love classic stories" by Los Angeles Times and is a leading regional producer based in Pasadena, Calif. ANW's award-winning resident company is committed to representing the entire community at their state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theatre, the organization runs robust education programs with the goal of inspiring diverse audiences of all ages. ANW believes in working hard on our anti-racist practice across the whole organization. By interpreting our mission to fully engage audiences through community and artist-centered work in multiple creative disciplines, ANW is striving to be a theatre that better serves our entire community.



Producing Artistic Directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott, Managing Director Michael Bateman. www.anoisewithin.org

Pictured: Sydney A. Mason and Cassandra Murphy.

Photo Credits: Daniel Reichert.