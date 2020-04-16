A Noise Within Presents Its First-Ever Virtual Gala

A Noise Within (ANW), California's acclaimed classic repertory theatre, is proud to present its first 48-hour virtual gala fundraiser - "Through the Looking Glass" - from Wednesday, April 22 to Friday, April 24 in support of ANW's vital Education Program and operating needs caused by the coronavirus closure with a live stream culminating the event on April 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott invite the community to join them from the comfort of their living rooms to experience the upside-down magical dreamland of Alice in Wonderland. In addition to watching live performances of Lewis Carroll 's most famous scenes, attendees are encouraged to follow Alice-themed dinner recipes and photograph themselves in traditional gala attire to share on A Noise Within's virtual lobby for a chance to win the "Best-Dressed" award.

Long-time ANW supporter and Glendale resident Terri Murray will be honored with the Chuck and Bette Redmond Legacy Award. Audubon Middle School and Arts Active, Inc. will receive the Outstanding Education Partner Award for the school's contribution to affirm the importance of arts education.

Proceeds from the virtual gala will benefit A Noise Within's ongoing operations and Education Program, which provides performance tickets, transportation, post-performance discussions with the artists, and free online study guides to over 18,000 students each year in Southern California. Most of A Noise Within's student participants have never seen a live theatre production before, and A Noise Within is their first experience with live theatre. Learn more about the virtual gala at www.anoisewithin.org/virtualgala

ANW's Education program is also offering three free virtual classes through Facebook Live. The first was Brush Up Your Shakespeare with Dr. Miranda Johnson-Haddad on April 14 at 5pm. The two remaining classes are Discover the Beauty and Meaning of Shakespeare Through Scansion with ANW Resident Artist Jeremy Rabb on April 16 at 5pm, and Movement & Character with Jessica Winward on April 28 at 5pm.

All classes can be attended live on A Noise Within's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/anoisewithintheatre and will remain on the page for viewing after the live broadcast.

ANW is also offering paid virtual classes beginning May 4. More information on the paid classes can be found at www.anoisewithin.org/education/online-classes

About the Honorees and Their AwardsChuck and Bette Redmond Legacy Award: Terri MurrayNamed after A Noise Within's first and most ardent champions, the Chuck and Bette Redmond Legacy Award recognizes the extraordinary generosity of a supporter that continues to impact A Noise Within. Terri Murray has contributed to ANW in many ways and continues to be an integral part of our success. Her dedication to volunteering at our student matinees, sponsoring productions, and being a spokesperson for ANW's programming shows how Terri values theatre, community, and education. This award recognizes all that Terri has done for ANW for over 15 years. Her leadership and devotion have made our theatre a home for many diverse audiences and provided inspirational experiences for thousands of students and community members.

Outstanding Educational Partner Award: Audubon Middle School and Arts Active, Inc.Our Outstanding Educational Partner Award goes to a school that has been an outstanding partner with A Noise Within. This award commends Audubon's contribution to affirm the importance of arts education. Their continued support and belief in the value of theatre in a student's education embodies this vision completely. We look forward to sustaining this incredible relationship for years to come.

About Virtual ClassesApril 14 at 5pmBrush Up Your Shakespearewith Dr. Miranda Johnson-HaddadNow's the time to Brush Up Your Shakespeare! Join A Noise Within's Shakespeare Consultant, Dr. Miranda Johnson-Haddad, for a fun discussion of Shakespeare's language and historical context that will enhance your understanding and enjoyment of his plays. Bring your questions! All levels welcome.

April 16 at 5pmDiscover the Beauty and Meaning of Shakespeare Through Scansionwith Jeremy RabbANW Resident Artist Jeremy Rabb will be explaining the basics of scansion in Shakespeare and its function in preparing for a role. Scansion helps actors express the dialogue more clearly and find insight into the characters, while helping audiences make better sense of the language and story.

April 28 at 5pmMovement & Characterwith Jessica WinwardWe will explore movement and creating characters physically! We will first identify archetypal characters and how they move, then we will select how we move through our personal lives, and finally explore A Midsummer Night's Dream's larger than life characters! Join us for a quick thirty-minute exploration from the comfort of your home!

ANW's 2020-2021 Season - Spirits Rising"Through the ages and from the ashes of troubled times, the human spirit, indomitable and eternal, rises," said ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott . "Yes, we have all been united by particularly strange and trying days of late. And across the globe, along with inevitable chaos and conflict, our better angels are on shining display. Kindness, empathy, a helping hand to a stranger; these are the human qualities A Noise Within chooses to celebrate in our season. Hence our 2020-2021 season theme, Spirits Rising!"

A Noise Within's inspiring new season begins in early fall with a straight run of Lewis Carroll 's masterwork Alice in Wonderland (August 22 - September 13, 2020) for audiences who had to miss the production in the spring of 2020. Following Alice, A Noise Within will produce Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (September 27 - November 15, 2020), running in repertory with the Tony Award-nominated Radio Golf (October 18 - November 22, 2020), as A Noise Within continues its exploration of Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson 's 10-play American Century Cycle with its final installment. Concluding 2020, holiday favorite Charles Dickens ' A Christmas Carol (December 4 - 23, 2020) will return for its ninth year with all new music-composed by ANW Resident Artist Robert Oriol.

The new year will begin with a mesmerizing production of Mary Zimmerman 's Tony Award-nominated Metamorphoses (February 7 - May 7, 2021), set in a pool of water on A Noise Within's stage. Metamorphoses will run in rotating repertory through the spring with Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare 's An Iliad (February 28 - May 9, 2021) and William Shakespeare 's comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream (April 4 - May 16, 2021), which will share the watery world of Metamorphoses.

Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott concluded, "A Noise Within has never been just a space to produce timeless stories. Ours is also an intimate community where together we experience both the joy and challenge of being human. We need each other more than ever. We need this community more than ever.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You

"We are excited to share our upcoming season, ecstatic at the certainty that soon we will all once again be together in the same space exploring the wonders of classic theatre."