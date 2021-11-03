A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Will Embark on U.S. Tour Beginning This Month

On November 30, MagicSpace Entertainment launches a 27 city tour of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, a comedic, musical, and magic-filled time travel journey of the holidays through the years that is both a perfect date night and a family fun outing. The glamourous and comedic magician Lucy Darling is joined by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Therese Curatolo who sings Christmas classics in period styles, and a cast of world-acclaimed cirque artists.

Tickets are on sale at www.MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.

The Christmas tale begins as the Guardian of Time, who manages the changing of the seasons with his giant magical clock, struggles to face the countdown to the 2021 holidays as the world's burden make him feel down. In other words, he's not feeling it. An optimistic, magical Christmas fairy (Darling) appears to help but despite her best intentions, causes time to go haywire when she breaks the clock. The story jumps along the time spectrum with visits to the rollicking 1920s a la The Great Gatsby style, the rockabilly 1950s, the boogie-oogie 1970s, and a classic Victorian 1890s London reminiscent of Charles Dickens, and is accompanied by beautiful holiday music from each period. To keep the clock ticking, Darling uses all her skills with jaw-dropping tricks and amazing feats of illusion, including a levitation that requires a bit of audience participation..

Audiences of all ages will be amazed and delighted by daring circus acts from around the world who have entertained TV audiences on America's Got Talent and The Late Show. Dazzling artists include synchronized Lyra hoop aerial acrobats, a breathtaking duo trapeze, a contortion flying streetlamp act, a thrilling chair stacking artist, a Cyr wheel athlete who gyroscopically rolls, spins, and performs acrobatics in a single metal wheel, an internationally acclaimed high balancing rola bola artist, a thrilling quadruple banquine team and much more.

"We have all had our holiday traditions turned upside down recently," said co-director Jim Millan, one of the world's foremost directors whose credits cross the West End, Broadway and Radio City Music Hall with more than 180 shows in 36 countries. "With this show we wanted to evoke the magic of yesteryear using today's amazing techniques and dazzling artists to put wonder back in the season,"

"We take the audience on this adventure through the decades and back to now where, we can enjoy the beauty and festivity of the holiday season together" adds co-director Louanne Madorma.

