A LITTLE NEW MUSIC Will Spotlight Amy Engelhardt, May 4

The Spotlight Series, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A Little New Music will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist and humorist, Amy Engelhardt, on May 4th.

The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

Engelhardt, who has performed in two and been featured in three ALNM concerts, will look back at clips from our archives as well as premiering a brand new work for our viewers! Please join our conversation live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Composer/lyricist Amy Engelhardt wrote the score for Off-Broadway Alliance Best New Musical nominee, BASTARD JONES; TRIPTYCH (book/music/lyrics, New York Transit Museum Commission); lyrics for the adaptation of Carl Sagan's CONTACT (2009 Puget Sound Theatre Award); TESLA (New Musicals Foundation) and music/lyrics for A COMEDY OF ERAS (with the Flying Karamazov Brothers). Amy received the Burman Award for Songwriting from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) and was Creator/Artistic Producer of, TUNE IN TIME, New York's Musical Theater Game Show ("cerebral fun & games... the BMI Musical Theatre workshop on steroids" - Stage Buddy) at the York Theatre. From 1998-2012, Amy recorded 4 albums and toured the US and Europe as sole female vocalist/writer for Grammy-nominated vocal band, The Bobs.

As Mother Superior of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl in Amazon Prime's "Good Omens" promo campaign, Amy led a gaggle of rock-belting, flashmobbing nuns at events in London, New York, LA and Austin's South by Southwest. She also produced their EP, UNHOLY NIGHT, for Amazon Music, and would like to say she is Neil Gaiman's new BFF. Amy just filmed her new play, IMPACT, at Michigan's Playhouse at White Lake, a co-production with the Cell Theatre in NYC, where she is a Resident Artist. She swears that her second solo album, FINISH WHAT YOU, delayed twice now, will still be released in 2021.