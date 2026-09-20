A KILLER NIGHT IN STUDIO CITY To Be Presented At Vitello's

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This fall, Noah Blake returns to Vitello's in an entirely different capacity: as director and star of A Killer Night in Studio City, a genre-bending theatrical experience that transforms the iconic restaurant into the setting for a fictional 1958 Hollywood murder mystery.

Blake, known for his work in Teen Witch, The Wonder Years, Harry and the Hendersons, and numerous other film and television projects, has a connection to Vitello's that stretches back decades. His father, acclaimed actor Robert Blake, was a longtime regular at the restaurant, which later became forever associated with the 2001 murder of Blake's second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, after she and Blake dined there.

'We are reinventing the narrative at Vitello's,' says Blake. 'This is a place that has been part of my life and my family's story for a very long time. But Vitello's has its own incredible history, too. It has always been a gathering place for artists, musicians, actors and people from this community. There's something very special about coming back here now and creating a completely new story.'

That convergence of real Hollywood history and fictional Hollywood intrigue makes Vitello's an unusually fitting home for A Killer Night in Studio City.

Set in 1958, the production transports audiences to the memorial dinner for Sophia Vance, one of Hollywood's brightest young stars. What begins as an evening of remembrance soon takes a darker turn. A Killer Night in Studio City blends a fast-paced comedic stage play with an immersive mystery experience, allowing guests to decide how deeply they want to enter the investigation. Audiences can simply enjoy the story, dinner and live entertainment-or become detectives themselves, questioning suspects, solving tactile escape-room puzzles, decoding clues hidden throughout the venue, eavesdropping on clandestine encounters and attempting to unravel a web of Hollywood secrets and lies.

As the mystery unfolds around them, guests enjoy dinner curated by Vitello's, while live performances of iconic 1950s music transform the evening into something part stage comedy, part murder mystery, part supper club and part Hollywood time machine.

'Vitello's already has stories in its walls,' Blake says. 'That's part of the magic of doing this here. We're inviting people into another era and another Hollywood mystery, but we're doing it in a place with genuine history. The audience walks through the door and they're already somewhere that feels like it has secrets.'

And unlike a traditional theatrical production, the audience itself can become part of what happens next. 'The audience is the final, crucial character,' Blake says. 'Their energy, their investment in solving the mystery and their interactions with the cast will make every performance different. No two rooms will react exactly the same way, which means no two nights can ever be exactly the same.'

Tickets are $135 and include the multi-course dinner and complete theatrical experience. Due to the intimate and interactive nature of the production, seating is limited to 95 guests per performance.

Performances will take place at Vitello's Restaurant - Velvet Martini Lounge, 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City, CA. Regular Performances: Wednesday, September 16 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, September 22 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, September 24 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, September 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, September 30 at 6 p.m.; Sunday, October 4 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, October 8 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, October 17 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, October 20 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, October 21 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, October 29 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, October 31 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Admission: $135 - includes multi-course dinner and complete theatrical experience Reservations can be made at: akillernightlive.com/studiocity/tickets

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