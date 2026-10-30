A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Theatre West in Los Angeles

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Director Boyd J. Belmont III will present A Christmas Carol, performed by The Turtle Springs Community Players. This World Premiere engagement of a new comedy is written by Tom Walla, directed by Bill Sehres, and produced by Garry Kluger for Theatre West. Performances will run December 4, 2026- January 10, 2027 at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068.

It's opening night for A Christmas Carol. There's a packed house. The most important critic has taken her seat. Boyd Belmont, the production's director who is also playing Scrooge, is faced with challenges. Not one, but several of his cast have called in sick. Will he cancel the performance?

Heck, no. The seats are filled to capacity, and The Big Critic is here. The. Show. Must. Go On.

Boyd and his cast will be forced to improvise a bit. That's okay. What else could possibly go wrong? Plenty, as it turns out, including furniture and tech cues that refuse to cooperate. Hilarity ensues.

The cast includes Michael Van Duzer, Zoe Dillon-Levine, Cecil Jennings, Anne Leyden, John Combs, and Logan Shapiro.

Tom Walla is the playwright. He's been the writer and producer for many of your favorite television shows, among them Veronica's Closet, Malcolm & Eddie, Martin, Growing Pains and more. He began writing for the stage ten years ago. This new play is his first full-length work presented at Theatre West.

Bill Sehres directs. His previous directing credits at Theatre West include Lady M, Chellis in Blunderland, In Whose Eyes and Bridge of Laughter. Also an actor, he moderates Theatre West's Monday Night Acting Workshop.

Stage manager: Sarah Acuna. Assistant stage manager: Alyssa Lopez. Set design: Ava Guggenheim. Lighting design: Miles Berman.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 18 Hrs 53 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming