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A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Theatre West in Los Angeles

Written by Tom Walla, the world premiere comedy follows a director forced to improvise when cast members fall ill on opening night.

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A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Theatre West in Los Angeles

Director Boyd J. Belmont III will present A Christmas Carol, performed by The Turtle Springs Community Players. This World Premiere engagement of a new comedy is written by Tom Walla, directed by Bill Sehres, and produced by Garry Kluger for Theatre West. Performances will run  December 4, 2026- January 10, 2027 at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068.

It's opening night for A Christmas Carol. There's a packed house. The most important critic has taken her seat. Boyd Belmont, the production's director who is also playing Scrooge, is faced with challenges. Not one, but several of his cast have called in sick. Will he cancel the performance?

Heck, no. The seats are filled to capacity, and The Big Critic is here. The. Show. Must. Go On.

Boyd and his cast will be forced to improvise a bit. That's okay. What else could possibly go wrong? Plenty, as it turns out, including furniture and tech cues that refuse to cooperate. Hilarity ensues.

The cast includes Michael Van Duzer, Zoe Dillon-Levine, Cecil Jennings, Anne Leyden, John Combs, and Logan Shapiro.

Tom Walla is the playwright. He's been the writer and producer for many of your favorite television shows, among them Veronica's Closet, Malcolm & Eddie, Martin, Growing Pains and more. He began writing for the stage ten years ago. This new play is his first full-length work presented at Theatre West.

Bill Sehres directs. His previous directing credits at Theatre West include Lady M, Chellis in Blunderland, In Whose Eyes and Bridge of Laughter. Also an actor, he moderates Theatre West's Monday Night Acting Workshop.

Stage manager: Sarah Acuna. Assistant stage manager: Alyssa Lopez. Set design: Ava Guggenheim. Lighting design: Miles Berman.

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