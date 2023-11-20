A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop in December

The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop remounts their popular production of, A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, which enjoyed a sold-out run last season. Set in London, 1843, the hour-long performance will run three weekends from December 1 to 17. An ensemble of ten actors play multiple roles in a swiftly miraculous journey through the past, present, and future. SPTW Producing Director and co-founder, Stephen Godwin, directs this festive tale.

The story, initially a pamphlet titled, An Appeal to the People of England on behalf of the Poor Man's Child, was written with a powerful message that dealt with two of Dicken's favorite themes: social injustice and poverty. This account is the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge and the re-birth of the child within him. After reading this Christmas ghost story the poet Thomas Hood wrote; "If Christmas, with its ancient and hospitable customs, its social and charitable observances, were in danger of decay, this is the story that would give them a new lease."

The versatile cast includes: Robert Cesario (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) as Ebeneezer Scrooge, Sally Smythe as Marley's Ghost/Sally Cratchit, Kila Packett (“NCIS:Hawaii”) as Bob Cratchit/Fezziwig, Schuyler Mastain (SPTW's Our Country's Good) as Fred/Old Joe, Lauren Vogel (SPTW's The Cherry Orchard) as Belle/Mary, Michaela Ivey (SPTW's Our Country's Good) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit, Daisy Donohue (Snuff Queen) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Christian Labertew (Pioneer Theatre Company's A Christmas Carol) as Ghost of Christmas Future/Young Scrooge, Alice Marie and Oona B. Cassell as Belinda Cratchit, and G. Livius Rajan as Tiny Tim.

Lighting design: Leigh Allen. Sound design: Nick Foran. Stage Manager: Syanne Green. Asst. Stage Manager: Sam Cass. The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop is located at 1507 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Performances run Fridays: December 1,8,15 at 7pm. Saturday Dec 2 at 2pm. Saturdays: December 19,16 at 5pm. Sundays: December 3,10,17 at 5pm. Tickets: $30. Information can be found on their website: Click Here