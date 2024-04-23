A CHORUS LINE to be Presented at Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to experience the magic, passion, and heart of Broadway as Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center proudly presents "A Chorus Line," the iconic musical sensation that has captivated audiences worldwide. The production will take center stage at The Norris Theatre from April 26th, 2024 through May 5th, 2024.

Set against the backdrop of the bustling and competitive world of Broadway auditions, "A Chorus Line" follows the hopes, dreams, and struggles of a group of aspiring dancers vying for a spot in the chorus of a Broadway show. With its unforgettable score by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical has touched the hearts of millions with its universal themes of ambition, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence.

Under the direction of Christine Negherbon Abraham, an award-winning director and choreographer with over 20 years of nationwide experience, and music direction by Sean Alexander Bart. Bart will continue his long-standing relationship with PVPA and The Norris Theatre following the success of the theatre's production of "In The Heights". this production promises to deliver all the energy, emotion, and excitement that have made "A Chorus Line" a timeless classic. From the electrifying dance numbers to the poignant personal stories revealed through song, audiences will be transported into the world of these talented performers as they lay their hearts on the line for a chance at stardom.

"We are thrilled to bring 'A Chorus Line' to life on our stage," shares PVPA's producer and choreographer Joel Sluyter. "It's a show that speaks to the aspirations and struggles we all face pursuing our dreams. With an incredible cast of performers and a creative team dedicated to honoring the legacy of this beloved musical, audiences can expect an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave them cheering for more."

Featuring iconic songs such as "One," "What I Did for Love," and "I Hope I Get It," along with show-stopping dance sequences choreographed by Christine Negherbon Abraham, Joel Sluyter, and Alissa Wilsey, "A Chorus Line" promises to dazzle and delight audiences of all ages.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of theatrical history. Join us at The Norris Theatre 04/26/2024 - 05/05/2024 for an unforgettable journey into the heart and soul of Broadway with "A Chorus Line."

Tickets for the event will be available in three tiers: Tier A priced at $100, Tier B at $90, and Tier C at $50. A special discount of $10 is applicable on Tier A and Tier B tickets for youth attendees. By presenting a valid student ID at the box office before the show, students can purchase tickets for just $30, ensuring accessibility to all.

For more information, visit: https://palosverdesperformingarts.com/show-details/a-chorus-line