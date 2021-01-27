62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Postponed For Second Time

Patrick "Pat" Catlin, President of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announced today that the 2021 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival will be postponed for this year, saying: "In the interest of public safety, due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic created by the Coronavirus COVID-19, it is with great regret that the board of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA) has made a decision to postpone this year's 2021 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, which was slated to take place in Garden Grove, CA on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-31, 2021."

Catlin continued, "We are living in unprecedented times right now, and as a result of the continuing pandemic, our board has made the difficult decision to postpone both the 2020 Festival and the 2021 Festival. This has never happened before in the history of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, which began back in 1958.

"As an organization, we must remain mindful of the Strawberry Festival's financial solvency, so we are fiscally able to present our annual event, loved by many and for the enjoyment of all.

"Our highest priority now is to protect the health and wellbeing of our Board members, City Staff, Police and Fire Personnel, Volunteers, Vendors and the hundreds of thousands of dedicated Festivalgoers who turn out annually to support our event.

"Looking ahead with optimism, once the vaccine for the Coronavirus has been widely distributed to the general public, and it's safe to return to large, in-person gatherings, the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association plans to move forward with the Festival, slated for Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-30, 2022.

"Since the mission of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association is to give back to the community which we serve, this spring, the Association will continue to donate $2,000 to Miss Garden Grove, and eight $1,000 scholarships to deserving seniors attending the eight high schools in the Garden Grove Unified School District, who are pursuing further education at colleges and universities. Scholarship winners will be announced at that time.

"However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GGSFA will be unable to award funding, as we have in the past, to deserving non-profit organizations, applying for capital improvements who serve residents of Garden Grove, until our Festival is up an running again at full capacity, which we anticipate, will be in May of 2022."

"In the meantime, we are hopeful we might be able to offer our Festival followers some type on online engagement via our website,and social media pages during the month of May. Please continue to monitor our website for updates and additional information."

Additionally, the Sister City Association of Garden Grove has announced its 7th Annual Strawberry Stomp 5K, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 29, 2021, will be postponed until Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Sister City Association of Garden Grove is a local non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the knowledge and understanding between the people of Garden Grove and Anyang, South Korea. For updates about the race, please visit

The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is an annual 501(c)(3) non-profit Admission Free community event produced by the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association, a dedicated volunteer group, which has raised more than $7 million for various charities since its inception in 1958. To learn more and for updates, please visit,