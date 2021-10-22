Los Angeles Master Chorale to Continue 2021-22 Season with Rachmaninoff's All-Night Vigil, Festival of Carols & More

The Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, is continuing its 2021-22 season with Rachmaninoff's All-Night Vigil, and the highly anticipated return of beloved holiday favorites, Festival of Carols, Handel's Messiah, and the 40th Annual Messiah Sing-Along.

Rachmaninoff's All-Night Vigil, a stellar demonstration of the full power, complexity, and majesty of the human voice, represents the highest achievement of the Russian Orthodox Church's great choral tradition. This monumental work is virtuosic in its writing and symphonic in its tone, color, and scope. It was written in 1915, as World War l raged, and the Russian Revolution was just around the corner. (Saturday, November 20, 2021, 2 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, 7 p.m.)

The Master Chorale also brings back perennial holiday favorites Festival of Carols, featuring spectacular arrangements of traditional carols from around the world and today's favorites (Saturday, December 4, 2021, 2 p.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, 2 p.m.); Handel's Messiah, the composer's timeless and glorious masterpiece (Sunday, December 19, 2021, 7 p.m.); and the 40th Annual Messiah Sing-Along, the Master Chorale's joyous holiday tradition where the audience becomes the chorus (Monday, December 20, 2021, 7:30 p.m.).

Please click individual links for complete program information.

Saturday, November 20, 2020 - 2 pm

Sunday, November 21, 2020 - 7 pm

Grant Gershon, conductor

80 voices

Saturday, December 4 - 2 pm

Saturday, December 11 - 2 pm

From the most spectacular arrangements of traditional carols to today's favorites, Festival of Carols is a delight for all ages.

Grant Gershon, conductor

62 voices, organ, piano

Sunday, December 19 - 7 pm

It's so much more than the "Hallelujah" Chorus. Almost three centuries since its debut, Messiah still "strikes like a thunderbolt," as Mozart put it. Hear it like never before with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Grant Gershon, conductor

48 voices, chamber orchestra, soloists

Monday, December 20, 2020 - 7:30 pm

Be part of this highly anticipated holiday tradition at the Los Angeles Master Chorale and join the ensemble in singing Messiah in Walt Disney Concert Hall. You may bring your own score or purchase one in the lobby.

Grant Gershon, conductor

20 voices, chamber orchestra, soloists

Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available. Subscriptions start at $117; single tickets start at $43. For more information and to purchase, please call 213-972-7282, or visit lamasterchorale.org/subscribe or lamasterchorale.org.

