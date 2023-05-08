3rd Annual Twenty by Twenty Fringe Set For This Month

TBTF will run from May 18, 2023 through May 28, 2023 online for free.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 2 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' Photo 3 VIDEO: First Listen To Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

3rd Annual Twenty by Twenty Fringe Set For This Month

After two successful years, Lime Arts Productions' Twenty by Twenty Fringe (TBTF) returns, and it is more enticing than ever before! This digitally presented festival of new works was conceived by Founding Artistic Director Roman Sanchez to present bold, innovative, and intimate new works created by passionate and newly empowered voices: artists in their twenties. In its third iteration, TBTF will further explore the multiplicity of artists and cultures across the globe.

TBTF will run from May 18, 2023 through May 28, 2023 online for free. A full team of 135+ emerging artists from all over the world are partaking in the Fringe, generating artistic creations that will transport audiences from Jakarta, Indonesia in 1997 to a thrilling Antarctic voyage. The festival will culminate in a Recognition Ceremony on May 28 celebrating festival participants and honoring this year's Young Icon Award Recipient: Emilie Kouatchou.

Full show and film descriptions, and ticketing information are available at www.limearts.org/fringe. Explore more on the Lime Arts Instagram: @limeartsproductions.

TBTF provides low-risk, accessible opportunities for young artists' creativity and exploration in order to serve as a catalyst for respect and recognition in the arts. Lime Arts values equity, justice, and resonance in theatre and film, and boasts a resounding 87% of artists of color in its leadership.

Twenty by Twenty Fringe Lineup

PLAYS

Ashe written by Angelique Dina, directed by Devyn Itula

City of Kings written by Claudio Laso, directed by Esther Banegas Gatica

First Sight: A Queer Indonesian Love Story written by Dena Igusti, directed by Michelle Chan Freddy's Family & Concha written by Steven Vargas, directed by Andrea Carrillo

Hombres Verdaderos written by Alexis Elisa Macedo, directed by María Amenábar Farias M is for Medusa written by Jessica Posey, directed by Lo Williams

Seasons of Love written by Ahon Gooptu, directed by Laia X Comas

Some Things Last a Long Time written by Patricia Kusumaningtyas, directed by Kyle Melgarejo The Colour Woman written and directed by Petron Brown

The Long White Line written by Carolos-Zenen Trujillo, directed by Miguel Angél Lopez tre written by TJL, directed by Abel Marquez

Troubleshooting written by John Carroll, directed by Zoë Bryant

FILMS

Ancestral Plane written and directed by Ayeraye Hargett

Resurface written and directed by Amiah McGinty

Sisters written and directed by Lee-San Gayle

Be Hector written and directed by Christopher Magallanes

PROJECT CANALLA written and directed by Daniel Blanco

Batty and Chamber written and directed by Amoy Smith

Leave written and directed by Nina Naval

Laria written and directed by Isaiah Gomez

Producing and presenting company Lime Arts Productions has a demonstrable history of providing educational resources, mentorship, and artistic opportunities for emerging theatre practitioners since 2016. Twenty by Twenty Fringe is made possible in part with funding from the California Arts Council and IndieSpace.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Photos: City Year Los Angeles Hosts 12TH ANNUAL SPRING BREAK: DESTINATION EDUCATION Event Photo
Photos: City Year Los Angeles Hosts 12TH ANNUAL SPRING BREAK: DESTINATION EDUCATION Event

Last night, City Year Los Angeles hosted their 12th annual Spring Break: Destination Education Benefit which raised over $2.2 million to support thousands of students across L.A. thrive in school and in life. Check out photos here!

VELVET JESUS, Starring Ernest Harden Jr, to Premiere On Digital This Week Photo
VELVET JESUS, Starring Ernest Harden Jr, to Premiere On Digital This Week

Velvet Jesus, the gripping semi-autobiographical story of a man's desperate journey to discover the truth about his past, will release Tuesday, May 9 globally from Breaking Glass Pictures.

Hudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE ITS SUNNY IN L.A. in June Photo
Hudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. in June

The Hudson Theatre will present a world premiere musical BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. (Especially On Skid Row).  Written and produced by Thaddeus Nagey, in the hope of creating awareness of the homeless population in Los Angeles.

Road Theatre Company & New Yorks Jewish Plays Project Present WHO BY FIRE Workshop Thi Photo
Road Theatre Company & New York's Jewish Plays Project Present WHO BY FIRE Workshop This Month

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY (Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director) in partnership with the Jewish Plays Project (David Winitsky, Artistic Director), have announced a one-night only reading presentation of 2021 National Jewish Playwriting Contest Winner, WHO BY FIRE, written by Talisa Friedman and directed by legendary casting director John Levey.  


More Hot Stories For You

3rd Annual Twenty by Twenty Fringe Set For This Month3rd Annual Twenty by Twenty Fringe Set For This Month
Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TRULY OUTRAGEOUS Will Debut In Hollywood This SummerJem And The Holograms Parody Musical TRULY OUTRAGEOUS Will Debut In Hollywood This Summer
Photos: City Year Los Angeles Hosts 12TH ANNUAL SPRING BREAK: DESTINATION EDUCATION EventPhotos: City Year Los Angeles Hosts 12TH ANNUAL SPRING BREAK: DESTINATION EDUCATION Event
Hudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. in JuneHudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. in June

Videos

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Westside Ballet of Santa Monica presents “Masters of Movement: Ballet through the Centuries” - Annual Soirée Special Event
THE ELI and EDYTHE BROAD STAGE (5/26-5/26)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MOMIX: Alice
Ahmanson Theatre (5/19-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr. Yunioshi
Sierra Madre Playhouse (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scintilla
The Road Theatre Company (4/14-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MORE BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH GLENN ROSENBLUM
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Works Play Festival 2023
Theatre West (1/10-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountaintop
Gil Cates Theater (6/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Coast Jewish Theatre Spring Festival of Play Readings
Sinai Temple (4/16-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU