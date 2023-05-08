3rd Annual Twenty by Twenty Fringe Set For This Month

TBTF will run from May 18, 2023 through May 28, 2023 online for free.
After two successful years, Lime Arts Productions' Twenty by Twenty Fringe (TBTF) returns, and it is more enticing than ever before! This digitally presented festival of new works was conceived by Founding Artistic Director Roman Sanchez to present bold, innovative, and intimate new works created by passionate and newly empowered voices: artists in their twenties. In its third iteration, TBTF will further explore the multiplicity of artists and cultures across the globe.
TBTF will run from May 18, 2023 through May 28, 2023 online for free. A full team of 135+ emerging artists from all over the world are partaking in the Fringe, generating artistic creations that will transport audiences from Jakarta, Indonesia in 1997 to a thrilling Antarctic voyage. The festival will culminate in a Recognition Ceremony on May 28 celebrating festival participants and honoring this year's Young Icon Award Recipient: Emilie Kouatchou.
Full show and film descriptions, and ticketing information are available at www.limearts.org/fringe. Explore more on the Lime Arts Instagram: @limeartsproductions.
TBTF provides low-risk, accessible opportunities for young artists' creativity and exploration in order to serve as a catalyst for respect and recognition in the arts. Lime Arts values equity, justice, and resonance in theatre and film, and boasts a resounding 87% of artists of color in its leadership.
Ashe written by Angelique Dina, directed by Devyn Itula
City of Kings written by Claudio Laso, directed by Esther Banegas Gatica
First Sight: A Queer Indonesian Love Story written by Dena Igusti, directed by Michelle Chan Freddy's Family & Concha written by Steven Vargas, directed by Andrea Carrillo
Hombres Verdaderos written by Alexis Elisa Macedo, directed by María Amenábar Farias M is for Medusa written by Jessica Posey, directed by Lo Williams
Seasons of Love written by Ahon Gooptu, directed by Laia X Comas
Some Things Last a Long Time written by Patricia Kusumaningtyas, directed by Kyle Melgarejo The Colour Woman written and directed by Petron Brown
The Long White Line written by Carolos-Zenen Trujillo, directed by Miguel Angél Lopez tre written by TJL, directed by Abel Marquez
Troubleshooting written by John Carroll, directed by Zoë Bryant
Ancestral Plane written and directed by Ayeraye Hargett
Resurface written and directed by Amiah McGinty
Sisters written and directed by Lee-San Gayle
Be Hector written and directed by Christopher Magallanes
PROJECT CANALLA written and directed by Daniel Blanco
Batty and Chamber written and directed by Amoy Smith
Leave written and directed by Nina Naval
Laria written and directed by Isaiah Gomez
Producing and presenting company Lime Arts Productions has a demonstrable history of providing educational resources, mentorship, and artistic opportunities for emerging theatre practitioners since 2016. Twenty by Twenty Fringe is made possible in part with funding from the California Arts Council and IndieSpace.
