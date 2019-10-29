30th Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards Nominations To Be Announced Digitally 11/5

Nominations for the 30th Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards will be announced digitally on Tuesday, November 5, at 12pm PDT on www.OvationAwards.com.



The Ovation Awards are the only peer-judged theatre awards in Los Angeles. Voters are LA theatre professionals chosen each year by the Ovations Rules Committee, through a rigorous application process.



The 30th Annual Ovation Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. For more information, go to www.OvationAwards.com.





