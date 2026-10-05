30–60 Minute Festival Opens Applications for Los Angeles Debut

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Combined Artform will present the inaugural 30–60 Minute Festival Nov. 12-22 at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles. Applications are now open for writers, directors, performers and producers with productions running 30 to 60 minutes.

Presented by Matthew V. Quinn and Bertha Rodriguez, the festival welcomes short plays of any kind, solo performances, comedy, storytelling, new work, Fringe remounts and expanded versions of shorter pieces. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 1, 2026.

The festival offers theater-makers an opportunity to introduce new work to audiences or give an existing production another run, with technical support, producing mentorship and festival-wide publicity. A “Producing & Promoting Your Show” workshop will help participating artists prepare for their performances and build awareness of their productions.

“Sharing your work with an audience takes courage, and we want artists to feel cared for throughout that experience,” said Rodriguez. “Matthew, the Feury team and I care about the people behind each production as much as the work itself. We're here to listen, help artists work through challenges and celebrate what they bring to the stage. Whether this is your first show or a piece you're returning to, we want you to feel welcome and supported.”

Participation includes technical time and a technician, ticketing setup, standard liability insurance, press guidance and producing mentorship. Festival-wide promotional support includes marketing, press outreach, social media promotion, advertising and calendar listings. Participants will also have opportunities for awards and sponsored prizes.

Artists will work alongside the festival team to promote their individual productions, using shared resources and guidance to support their outreach.

Quinn and Rodriguez bring more than 25 years of experience in independent theater production, publicity and venue management to the festival, with a focus on helping artists develop their work, reach audiences and pursue opportunities beyond an initial run.

Scheduling is underway, and applicants are encouraged to apply early while performance slots remain available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 31 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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