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30–60 Minute Festival Opens Applications for Los Angeles Debut

The festival, presented by Matthew V. Quinn and Bertha Rodriguez, will offer technical support, producing mentorship and festival-wide publicity to participating artists.

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30–60 Minute Festival Opens Applications for Los Angeles Debut

Combined Artform will present the inaugural 30–60 Minute Festival Nov. 12-22 at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles. Applications are now open for writers, directors, performers and producers with productions running 30 to 60 minutes.

Presented by Matthew V. Quinn and Bertha Rodriguez, the festival welcomes short plays of any kind, solo performances, comedy, storytelling, new work, Fringe remounts and expanded versions of shorter pieces. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 1, 2026.

The festival offers theater-makers an opportunity to introduce new work to audiences or give an existing production another run, with technical support, producing mentorship and festival-wide publicity. A “Producing & Promoting Your Show” workshop will help participating artists prepare for their performances and build awareness of their productions.

“Sharing your work with an audience takes courage, and we want artists to feel cared for throughout that experience,” said Rodriguez. “Matthew, the Feury team and I care about the people behind each production as much as the work itself. We're here to listen, help artists work through challenges and celebrate what they bring to the stage. Whether this is your first show or a piece you're returning to, we want you to feel welcome and supported.”

Participation includes technical time and a technician, ticketing setup, standard liability insurance, press guidance and producing mentorship. Festival-wide promotional support includes marketing, press outreach, social media promotion, advertising and calendar listings. Participants will also have opportunities for awards and sponsored prizes.

Artists will work alongside the festival team to promote their individual productions, using shared resources and guidance to support their outreach.

Quinn and Rodriguez bring more than 25 years of experience in independent theater production, publicity and venue management to the festival, with a focus on helping artists develop their work, reach audiences and pursue opportunities beyond an initial run.

Scheduling is underway, and applicants are encouraged to apply early while performance slots remain available.

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