3-D Theatricals Announces 3D+U Guests For May 14 and 15 - Nikki Snelson, Lisa Loeb, and Beth Malone

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U has announced its special 3D+U guests for Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15.

Thursday, May 14, Nikki Snelson , Broadway's original Brooke Wyndham in Legally Blonde, will lead a workshop to teach the musical's show-stopping "Whipped Into Shape" number.

With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.

During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks.

Details are posted daily on 3-D Theatricals' website: www.3dtheatricals.com , on the company's Facebook and Instagram accounts, and via email blasts.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97217207071

Meeting ID: 972-1720-7071

Thursday, May 14 from 10:00 AM - 10:50 AM PST - Get "Whipped Into Shape" with Broadway's original 'Brooke Wyndham' in Legally Blonde, Nikki Snelson.

Nikki Snelson is a director, choreographer and actress working on Broadway and beyond for the last 20 years. As an actress, Ms. Snelson is most recognized for her performance of Brooke Wyndam in the original Broadway and MTV cast of Legally Blonde. Snelson originated the role of Winnie Tate in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun (starring Bernadette Peters ). She was also seen on Broadway in Sweet Charity (starring Christina Applegate ). Nikki played "Cassie" in the National Tour of A Chorus Line and also performed in the Broadway National Tours of Beauty and the Beast, Show Boat, Hello, Dolly! and Jonathan Larson 's Tick Tick... Boom! (Susan). Snelson originated the role of The Mad Hatter in Frank Wildhorn 's Wonderland. Nikki played Velma in Chicago at Maine State Theater and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at The Napa Valley Opera House. Snelson was featured in the groundbreaking documentary Every Little Step as well as in the major motion pictures Reefer Madness and Across the Universe. On the small screen, Nikki has been seen on "Desperate Housewives" and "All My Children." Nikki plays Janelle Kincaid in the upcoming web series "Ms. Guidance." She received her training in Musical Theatre from Boston Conservatory. Nikki grew up in the St. Louis area and made her professional debut at the St. Louis Muny. Ms. Snelson has directed, choreographed, and taught in Argentina, Chile, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Ireland, Scotland, Paris, London and many more. She is an artist in residence at Singapore's famed theater school, Lasalle College of the Arts. Nicole is the Artist Director of Rochester Broadway Theater League's Summer Star program. Her directing credits include: Ain't Misbehavin', The World Goes 'Round, Gypsy, The Wedding Singer, The Pajama Game, Cabaret, Legally Blonde and A Chorus Line. Nikki has choreographed for Elton John 's Life Ball in Vienna, "The Young and the Restless," The Miss America pageant and the upcoming "The Funny Dance Show" on E! Nikki recently created, wrote, choreographed and directed the critically acclaimed A Not So Silent Night for Southern California's Vanguard University. In 2020, Ms Snelson will direct and choreograph Chicago in Singapore.

Friday, May 15 from 11:00 AM - 11:50 AM PST - FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home).

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 937-1875-2219

Friday, May 15 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM PST - FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with Grammy Award nominated singer/songwriter/musician Lisa Loeb.

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 986-2666-8697

Dallas native Lisa Loeb is a 2018 Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter, touring musician and philanthropist who started her career with the platinum-selling Number 1 hit song "Stay (I Missed You)" from the film Reality Bites. A trailblazing independent artist, Lisa was the first pop musician to have a Number 1 single while not signed to a recording contract. She followed that remarkable feat with several hit singles and six albums, two which were certified gold.

Lisa is also well known to parents and kids for her five children's albums and two illustrated children's books with music. Lisa recently collaborated to develop and write the children's musical Camp Kappawanna, which debuted at New York City's Atlantic Theater Company. Inspired by her own love of summer camp, in 2008, Lisa started The Camp Lisa Foundation, which sends underserved kids to summer camp. In 2015, The American Camp Association of New England named Lisa Loeb as their Camp Champions Honoree with a gala celebration at Fenway Park.

Over the last three years, Lisa has released three children's albums that are exclusively available with Amazon. In January 2018, her family friendly album, "Feel What U Feel," won the Grammy for Best Children's Album, along with rave reviews and The Parents Choice Award. Among other shows, Lisa provides voice talent for the animated series "Creative Galaxy" and composes the original songs for the Emmy nominated, "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" series. Her songs from the series make up a soundtrack album that was released in June of 2018 exclusively with Amazon.

Often recognized for her iconic cat-eyed glasses, Lisa redefines how women accessorize with her own eyewear line. As an entrepreneur, Lisa oversees the business and eyewear design of Lisa Loeb Eyewear. It's an ever-growing collection, available at optical shops as well as Costco, where women's styles and children's frames are available.

As an actor, Lisa's recent film and television appearances include "AP Bio," John Oliver 's "Last Week Tonight"; About a Boy; Hot Tub Time Machine 2; King of The Nerds; and Sprout Channel's "Sunny Side Up Show" (now "Sprout House" on Universal Kids). You might have also heard her voice on commercials including Alfa Romeo, Foster Farms Chicken and Chili's.

A recent personal honor for Lisa was being asked by editor, Will Shortz , to help celebrate the 75th anniversary of The New York Times crossword by creating an original puzzle with pro, Doug Peterson. Other recent highlights and appearances include contributing a cover version of "All the Young Dudes" for Howard Stern 's David Bowie Special on Sirius XM, leading a kids' songwriting workshop in Sydney, Australia with AMP, and a two-week residency at the legendary Carlyle Hotel in New York.

This past Spring, Lisa exclusively released through Rolling Stone her cover of Bright Eyes' "First Day of my Life," which she recorded after performing for a friend's wedding a decade ago. And in July, she released the new track "Love Never Dies," an original song she wrote and recorded as a theme song to accompany acclaimed author James Patterson 's latest novel, Sophia, Princess Among Beasts.





On February 28, 2020, Lisa released her fifteenth album, A Simple Trick to Happiness, including 11 original tracks. When she is not at home in Los Angeles with her husband, Roey, two children, Lyla and Emet, and her cat, Sweetie McGee, Lisa enjoys performing all over the world and entertaining audiences of all ages.

