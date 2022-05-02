2nd Annual MENASA Diversity Showcase Returned With A Star Studded And VIP Line-Up By Studio For Performing Arts LA & MAAC

Over 65 actors of MENASA descent were virtually screened and performed for an exclusive television and film industry panel last Saturday, part of a diversity initiative produced by Studio For Performing Arts LA (SPALA) and MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition (MAAC).

The 2nd annual "MENASA Diversity Showcase" was held online on April 30, 2022. Actors of MENASA (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia) descent were invited to submit and request an appointment. Selected actors had the opportunity to perform a one-minute monologue online for a VIP panel.

MAAC conducted the first ever study of its kind and revealed, "Only 1 percent of TV actors are Middle Eastern, North African." Additionally, just this past year per UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report, there were ZERO MENA Actors as leading actors in films.

Walid Chaya, Arab-American Actor and Director of Studio For Performing Arts LA, said "We're proud to provide a platform for underrepresented actors and thankful for the industry volunteers and the incredible line-up of actors that presented. Together we can create a more inclusive industry and look forward to growing this diversity initiative annually."

The following actors performed for the industry panet at the 2022 showcase:

Nicola Aara

Ariana Aftahi

Maher Aghnim

Zhane Amari

Anusha Angur

Qurrat Ann Kadwani

Saba Askari

Sabrina Aziz

Geetika Budhiraja

Eden Butvinik

Rabinder Campbell

Joseph Courey

Jessica Cruz

Nicole Cyrille

Zee Dastagir

Pranav Dev

Heba Dibas

Danya El-Kurd

Emon Elboudwarej

Srimayi Galla

Vritika Gupta

Sophia Gutchinov

Atif Hashwi

Mikael Hylu

Tayeb Jasoor

Alyssa Jiwani

Shawn K. Jain

Sarah Kamran

Saer Karim

Faris Khaleeli

Rebecca Khalil

Saalika Khan

Megan Khaziran

Julian Kiani

Zaya Kolia

Sapna Kumar

Khalil Lesaldo

Rachanee Lumayno

Maral Milani

Selena Mirza

Shuba Mohan

Amira Nader

Machelle Noel

Katie Prasad Keough

Amelia Prochaska

Yasmin Ranz-Lind

Ocean Rockelle

Dalia Rooni

Ahmad Salah

Aline Salloum

Demitra Sealy

Sheela Sharma

Kimberly Singh

Jurnee Swan

Piyali Syam

Rotana Tarabzouni

Ezra Tozian

Precious Ugbodu

Sara Vessal

Nour Waleed Zuaiter

Bruno Xavier

Wilder Yari

Cynthia Yelle

Rokhsane Zadeh

Tarek Zohdy

Laith Zuaiter

Within the last two years, the MENASA Diversity Showcase has provided over 145 actors of MENASA descent a platform for exposure to LA & NY industry professionals at no cost to the performers and was also the WINNER of the 2021 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards for "Best Special Event."

A special thank you to the following television and film VIPs that attended the 2022 event:

Ani Avetyan, Casting Director

Eve Battaglia, Casting Director

Robin Carus, Casting Director

Anne Chapman, Casting Director

David Donihue, Director

Debralynn Findon, Manager

Vicki Goggin, Casting Director

Angela Mickey, Casting Director

Steven Tyler O'Connor, Casting Director

Alexa Pereira, Casting Director

Rita Powers, Casting Director

Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, Casting Director

Javier Salgado, Manager

Michael Sanford, Casting Director

Paul Sinacore, Casting Director

Pamela Staton, Casting Director

Maria Stuart, Manager

