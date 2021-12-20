20th Anniversary DANCE CAMERA WEST FEST Runs January 6-15, 2022

It's the twentieth season of Dance Camera West and once again the renowned festival will screen the top selections chosen from around the world. That's 75 films selected from a record number of 400 submissions! The six days of in-person and virtual screenings will happen January 6-15, 2022.

DCW will once again partner with LA presenter Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz to present three nights of international films from January 6-9, as well as with the newly founded 2220 Arts & Archives (formerly The Bootleg Theater) from January 13-15, 2022.



All films are Los Angeles premieres, with many World and American premieres, including a special world premiere screening of Undanced Dances Through Prison Walls During a Pandemic and six films produced by the recipients of the DCW Finishing Fund for Underrepresented Filmmakers funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.



Saturday, January 15, 2022 features two midday programs of documentaries and screen adaptations, installations and pop-up performances.



All pass buyers receive access to virtual screenings featuring additional films.

January 6-8 at Theatre Raymond Kabbaz

features artist Q&As and wine and cheese receptions at intermission!

January 13-15 at 2220 Arts & Archives

features DJ after-parties and a cash bar, installations and pop-up performances.



*Program is subject to change. Please check wwww.dancecamerawest.org for updates.