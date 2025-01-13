2025 MUAHS Awards Voting Period Delayed Due To Los Angeles Fires

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced that they will be delaying the voting start date for their 12th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards by one week, now set for Friday, January 17, 2025. This decision was made in light of the recent Los Angeles fire disasters, which have affected many members of the guild.

The new voting deadline will allow the MUAHS nominees impacted by the fires to have extra time to complete their submissions. The 12th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by L'Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The announcement was made by Michael Johnston, Chair of the MUAHS Awards Rules & Regulations Committee.

“Due to the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area, many members of the MUAHS Guild have been forced to evacuate their homes and studios, causing disruptions in their daily lives and work. In order to support these members and give them the opportunity to fully participate in the awards, the voting date has been extended to January 17th,” said Julie Socash, President of MUAHS, IATSE Local 706. “We are committed to supporting our members and all MUAHS Awards nominees and ensuring that all deserving artists have the chance to be recognized for their hard work and talent. The guild looks forward to celebrating the best in Make-Up & Hair Styling and honoring the resilience of its members during this challenging time.”

Final MUAHS Awards online voting will begin on Friday, Jan. 17 and close on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Winners will be announced at the MUAHS Awards Gala on Saturday, Feb.15, 2025. For more information on the MUAHS Guild Awards and the extended voting date, please visit the guild's website at www.local706.org. See here for a list of nominees.

ABOUT LOCAL 706

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 of make-up and hair styling artisans in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater. The Local 706 Guild honors a spectrum of outstanding achievements at its annual MUAHS Awards, publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training for members to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org.

Comments