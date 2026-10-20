2 DUDES & THEIR TEACH: SINGING to Open at Hudson Guild Theatre
Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas and singer Christian Maltez join actress and director Gloria Gifford for an evening of musical performances.
Four-time Daytime Emmy Award winner KEVIN SPIRTAS, singer Christian Maltez and award-winning actress and director Gloria Gifford will join forces for 2 Dudes & Their Teach: Singing, a concert event presented by GGC Theatre. The production will play two performances at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 8 p.m.
Featuring musical direction by Stuart Elster, the 90-minute concert will showcase the vocal talents of the three performers in an evening of music, laughter, love and memories.
Spirtas is a four-time Daytime Emmy Award winner known for his work on the digital drama series After Forever and his portrayal of Dr. Craig Wesley on the long-running daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. He will be joined by Christian Maltez, a romantic Latino singer, and Gloria Gifford, an accomplished actress, director and educator.
Gifford's acting credits include Broadway's The Merchant, as well as the films California Suite, 48 Hrs., Halloween II and This Is Spinal Tap. Her television appearances include recurring roles on Life Goes On, Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, Cagney & Lacey and 1st & Ten. She has also received multiple NAACP Theatre Awards for her directing work, including productions of Much Ado About Nothing and Antony and Cleopatra.
2 Dudes & Their Teach: Singing will take place at the Hudson Guild Theatre, located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, CA. Performances are scheduled for November 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. The estimated running time is 90 minutes, including one intermission.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
|
A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
|
Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Pirates of Penzance in One Act Presented by The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
The Plaza Theatre (4/24-4/24)
|
THE 39 STEPS
One Stage Theatre (10/17-11/01)
|
Mel Brooks' Musical Young Frankenstein
Lewis Family Playhouse (10/16-10/25)