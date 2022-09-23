14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents EL DIABLO ENTRE LAS PIERNAS

14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival will presents a screening of EL DIABLO ENTRE LAS PIERNAS.

From legendary director Arturo Ripstein, this unflinching tragicomedy looks at love, and sex, in old age with the perceptive and powerful gaze that has characterized his work over the years.

After being together for decades, Beatriz and the Old Man have fallen into a pattern of conflict and deception: he has a mistress, and she is looking for a lover. Without their adult children around, it's only their housekeeper, Dinorah who witnesses their decay.

Devil Between The Legs (2019)

2hour 27minutes

Director: Arturo Ripstein. Cast: Sylvia Pasquel, Alejandro Suárez, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Daniel Giménez Cacho

Watch Trailer: https://youtu.be/QkdVya6T2t0

THURSDAY, October 6 at 6:00 PM

The Montalbán Theater 1615 Vine St., Los Angeles. MAIN THEATER

Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Celebrating its 14th edition, Hola Mexico Film Festival will take place both during October 2022, offering film enthusiasts a chance to view a variety of significant Mexican films. Sponsors include: Toyota, Hollywood Foreign Press, Warner Media, DCA, and LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.