Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents EL DIABLO ENTRE LAS PIERNAS

From legendary director Arturo Ripstein, this unflinching tragicomedy looks at love, and sex, in old age.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents EL DIABLO ENTRE LAS PIERNAS

14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival will presents a screening of EL DIABLO ENTRE LAS PIERNAS.

From legendary director Arturo Ripstein, this unflinching tragicomedy looks at love, and sex, in old age with the perceptive and powerful gaze that has characterized his work over the years.

After being together for decades, Beatriz and the Old Man have fallen into a pattern of conflict and deception: he has a mistress, and she is looking for a lover. Without their adult children around, it's only their housekeeper, Dinorah who witnesses their decay.

Devil Between The Legs (2019)

2hour 27minutes
Director: Arturo Ripstein. Cast: Sylvia Pasquel, Alejandro Suárez, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Daniel Giménez Cacho
Watch Trailer: https://youtu.be/QkdVya6T2t0
THURSDAY, October 6 at 6:00 PM
The Montalbán Theater 1615 Vine St., Los Angeles. MAIN THEATER

Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Celebrating its 14th edition, Hola Mexico Film Festival will take place both during October 2022, offering film enthusiasts a chance to view a variety of significant Mexican films. Sponsors include: Toyota, Hollywood Foreign Press, Warner Media, DCA, and LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE REVOLUTIONThe 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE REVOLUTION
September 23, 2022

The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival will present a screening of MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE REVOLUTION.
The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents HUESERAThe 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents HUESERA
September 23, 2022

The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival will present a screening of HUESERA.
14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents Mexican Classics BATWOMAN & SOMBRA VERDE14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents Mexican Classics BATWOMAN & SOMBRA VERDE
September 23, 2022

The 14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival presented by Toyota will feature a special showcase of two Mexican Films from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.
Musical Theatre West Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE WIZARD OF OZ & MoreMusical Theatre West Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE WIZARD OF OZ & More
September 23, 2022

Long Beach’s Musical Theatre West has announced its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. Promising to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW’s 2023 season offers an outstanding collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage.
Renée Fleming & Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Yo-Yo Ma, and More to be Featured in The LA Phil's Colburn Celebrity Recital SeriesRenée Fleming & Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Yo-Yo Ma, and More to be Featured in The LA Phil's Colburn Celebrity Recital Series
September 23, 2022

This season, the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 2022/23 Colburn Celebrity Recital series at Walt Disney Concert Hall will present 10 one-night-only performances from world class instrumental virtuosi to stellar operatic voices, from across the globe.