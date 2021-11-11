13 THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Theatre 360 This December

Theatre 360 will present its talented teens and tweens in this upbeat and hilarious show about friendship, crushes, and rites of passage - all things that were "off-limits" to kids during almost eighteen months of virtual learning. Their joyous return is a must-see this winter!

The show that debuted Ariana Grande on Broadway! When 13-year-old Evan Goldman moves from New York City to Indiana, he must escape rumors and blackmail if he hopes to make friends and find happiness at his new school. The show deals with the hardships of leaving familiar places for unfamiliar ones, fitting in with your peers, and transitioning from youth to adulthood. Music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. Directed by Melissa Booey. Musical Direction and Choreography by Kelsey O'Keeffe.

Performance Details:

WHO: Student cast members ranging from ages 11-16

WHAT: 13 the Musical put on by Theatre 360

WHEN:

RUNS Fri, Dec. 10 @ 7:30 pm; Sat, Dec.11 @ 1:00 pm and 7:00pm;

Sun, Dec. 12 @ 1:00pm

WHERE:

Theatre 360

2623 E Foothill Blvd

Ste 104

Pasadena, CA 91107

TICKETS: $20.00 General Admission

Pre-sale tickets sold online only. Box Office will open 30 mins before show and will stay open until 15 mins after curtain. Contact 626-577-5922 or buy tickets online at www.theatre360.org or https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5300615. To learn more about Theatre 360, its classes or productions, please visit www.theatre360.org.