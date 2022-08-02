LACO Celebrates 100th Anniversary Of Ligeti's Birth in November

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) presents Echoes of Austria: Ligeti at 100, spotlighting LACO's stellar solo winds and acclaimed guest pianist Fabio Bidini, the Carol Colburn Grigor Piano Chair at Colburn School, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, 7 pm, at Zipper Hall in downtown LA.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ligeti's birth in 1923, the program includes two wind quintets considered among the wind repertoire's most important 20th century additions - Ligeti's Six Bagatelles, arranged for wind quintet from his noted piano cycle Musica ricercata, and Barber's Summer Music, evocative of the sounds and feel of summer. Also featured are Schubert's early piano quartet Adagio and Rondo in F major, D. 487, and Brahms' exquisite and powerful Piano Quintet in F minor, Op.34. It is the first of three programs in LACO's 2022-23 chamber music series, each curated by Concertmaster and Director of Chamber Music Margaret Batjer and highlighting a different facet of the diverse chamber repertoire.

Bidini, a finalist in the 1993 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, has been hailed as a "keyboard wizard (with) a beautiful tone" (Boston Musical Intelligencer) who plays with "the rigor of a poet and the flair of a magician" (Los Angeles Times). The Italian-born artist is considered among the world's leading concert pianists and pedagogues. Bidini made his North American debut with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and has been a frequent guest of the San Francisco Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Budapest Festival Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and BBC Orchestra Wales, among many others. Also in demand as a chamber music partner, he has enjoyed artistic collaborations with the American String Quartet, the Janacek Quartet, the Brodsky Quartet, the Szymanowski Quartet, the Modigliani Quartet, Zoltan Kocsis, Nikolaj Znaider, Johannes Moser, Paula Robison, Wendy Warner, Eva Urbanova, Nina Kotova, Maria Bachmann, Dimitri Ashkenazy, Eva Mie, Alexis-Pia Gerlach and others. Bidini formerly held the piano chair at the Berlin Hanns Eisler Hochschule für Musik and, in 2015, was named the first Carol Grigor Piano Chair at the Colburn Music Academy in Los Angeles and appointed as a Professor at the Hochschule für Musik und Tanz in Cologne, Germany.

For tickets ($58) and information, please visit www.laco.org or call 213 622 7001 x1.