El Capitan Theatre Announces New Marquee Themes For November and December
It's Holiday Time at Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre with a special virtual Marquee program being offered this November and December!
Now on sale at www.elcapitantheatre.com.
Looking for a fun way to celebrate a milestone? Then say it with a marquee! Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and more! Order a personalized marquee graphic to be featured on the world famous El Capitan Theatre marquee on Hollywood Boulevard! Digital & Live Packages Available.
Packages range from $25 $200. Depending on the package purchased will determine all that is included:
The El Capitan Package - $200
• Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 8 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
• Static hold on the marquee at a mutually agreed upon time
• Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
The Hollywood Package - $100
• Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 4 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
• Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
The Digital Package - $25
• Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
Guests purchasing the El Capitan or Hollywood Package package have the option to add animated graphic elements (additional $50 charge)
Guests can place their orders online and a Cast Member will call them back within 24 business hours to confirm the order and take payment. For more information on offerings, please visit www.elcapitantheatre.com.