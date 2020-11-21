Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

El Capitan Theatre Announces New Marquee Themes For November and December

Nov. 21, 2020  

It's Holiday Time at Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre with a special virtual Marquee program being offered this November and December!

Now on sale at www.elcapitantheatre.com.

Looking for a fun way to celebrate a milestone? Then say it with a marquee! Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and more! Order a personalized marquee graphic to be featured on the world famous El Capitan Theatre marquee on Hollywood Boulevard! Digital & Live Packages Available.

Packages range from $25 $200. Depending on the package purchased will determine all that is included:

The El Capitan Package - $200

• Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 8 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
• Static hold on the marquee at a mutually agreed upon time
• Digital photograph of your Marquee Message

The Hollywood Package - $100

• Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 4 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
• Digital photograph of your Marquee Message

The Digital Package - $25

• Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
Guests purchasing the El Capitan or Hollywood Package package have the option to add animated graphic elements (additional $50 charge)

Guests can place their orders online and a Cast Member will call them back within 24 business hours to confirm the order and take payment. For more information on offerings, please visit www.elcapitantheatre.com.


