Woodstock Alumni John Fogerty Completes Anniversary Weekend Line-Up at Bethel Woods

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - the nonprofit cultural arts organization at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival-today announced that John Fogerty will join the center's Season of Song and Celebration with a show mirrored after Creedence Clearwater Revival's historic set at Woodstock exactly 50 years later. Fogerty's performance will close out Anniversary Weekend on Sunday, August 18th.



Special guest announcements and on-sale information is forthcoming.



Fogerty is continuing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his iconic songbook that includes such luminary titles as "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," "Who'll Stop the Rain," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising." Inspired by the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and his iconic hit parade with Creedence Clearwater Revival, "My 50 Year Trip" recreates the sounds and spirit of 1969.



The performance will be the conclusion of Anniversary Week programming, commemorating the Golden Anniversary of the greatest festival of all time on the same days and in the same place where history was made. Programming kicks off with a FREE screening on the historic festival field of the 1970 Warner Bros. documentary Woodstock on Thursday, August 15th. The screening will feature a huge screen under the stars on the location of the original stage - a truly unique experience for the audience assembled on the hallowed ground where it was filmed 50 years ago. Prior to the screening, Woodstock alum Arlo Guthrie will perform on the festival field. This free community event has reached capacity.



On Friday night, the Pavilion Stage will present Ringo Starr and his All Star Band, with Woodstock alumni The Edgar Winter Band and Blood, Sweat & Tears, and on Saturday, August 17th, Santana will return to perform with The Doobie Brothers.



Concert attendees are invited to come early to celebrate the anniversary, with festivities included with their ticket purchase. Beginning at 3:00pm on the Upper Campus prior to each concert, guests will enjoy live music, food trucks, craft vendors, art making, games, a variety of food and beverage options, nonprofit community booths, and artists and film-makers on-site to discuss and highlight their work.



On Saturday, the Terrace Stage will offer a fun-filled family day for Museum ticket holders including art-making and family-friendly musical performances. Additionally, The Museum will offer extended hours all week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, with regularly scheduled docent tours of The Museum, Bindy Bazaar trails and festival field. Advance tickets are strongly encouraged due to the high level of interest expected during Anniversary Week and can be purchased online at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org for a discounted rate.



A limited number of 2019 Bethel Woods Season Lawn Passes are still available, fully transferrable, and guarantees your place on the lawn for every Pavilion concert. To learn more visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/performances-festivals/seasonlawnpass.





