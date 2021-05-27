Wonder/Wall Premieres Live In The Courtyard At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced Wonder/Wall, an exciting and new immersive video performance series, combining live performance and video projection to create an amazing storytelling experience never before seen at Bay Street Theater.

Each week in July, Bay Street's Courtyard will be transformed into a new experience, featuring four world premieres created by five different artists, whose work has been commissioned by Bay Street Theater and created specifically for this location. Bay Street is proud to bring these new, cutting-edge video artists to Sag Harbor for all on the East End to experience.

Wonder/Wall runs Tuesdays through Sundays from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 6, through Saturday, July 31. Each evening features five individual 15-minute performances starting at 8:30 p.m., which will include a live performance element that takes place within the immersive video world surrounding the audience. Performances will be held live and in-person, for a standing audience of just 20 individuals (those with disabilities or anyone requiring seating may call the Box Office to arrange accommodation). Tickets are $20 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at boxoffice@baystreet.org . Performances are dependent on the weather and will not be rescheduled.

Wonder/Wall is conceived and curated by Bay Street's Artistic Associate, Josh Wilder.

"My intention for Wonder/Wall was to highlight the other storyteller of the theater: the projections designer," says Artistic Associate, Josh Wilder. "We seldom get to see them at the forefront, and this moment that we're in right now-in a way-forces them to take centerstage. Wonder/Wall provides an amazing opportunity for designers to create a new and immersive experience for patrons who are ready to get back to the theater. I am very excited that Bay Street took on this new venture that I hope will reinvent itself for many years to come."

Wonder/Wall participating artists include Rasean Davonte Johnson , Yee Eun Nam, Mike Billings , Brian Staton, and Brittany Bland. Each week, a different artist reimagines the Courtyard at Bay Street Theater to create an engaging and reflective video art experience:

We Are In This Together, As Well As The Stages: Shutdown, Crisis, Restart

By Rasean Davonte Johnson

Tuesday, July 6-Sunday, July 11

"To be experienced...!"

Frankenstein

By Yee Eun Nam

Tuesday, July 13-Sunday, July 18

Wind! Waves! A Crash of Thunder! Enter, Frankenstein. We've all seen and heard of the classic creature, but what if Frankenstein is one of us?





20,000

By Mike Billings and Brian Staton

Tuesday, July 20-Sunday, July 25

An irreverent mash up of text and imagery from Jules Verne's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and the writings of environmentalist Rachel Carson, 20,000 promises to be a surprising voyage to unexpected places.

Smile

By Brittany Bland

Tuesday, July 27-Saturday, July 31

Using live projection and audio interviews, Smile puts the audience at the center of a Harlem-born photographers family archive.