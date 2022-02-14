Watkins Glen Summer Jam Comes To The Patchogue Theatre Next Month

Relive the historic Al Jardine brings the Watkins Glen Summer Jam at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) featuring The Almost Brothers playing The Allman Brothers, Jimmy Shaka playing an acoustic set of songs from The Band, and The Electrics playing The Grateful Dead on Saturday, March 5 at 8:00PM.

Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $21.00 - $49.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

It's been almost 50 years since The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers Band, The Band and more than 600,000 of their fans descended on Watkins Glen Grand Prix Circuit in Watkins Glen, NY for one of the largest concerts in recorded history.

The Allmost Brothers Band is a progressive tribute act honoring the tradition of the legendary Allman Brothers Band. Working within the framework of the incredible and vast song book of the ABB, The Allmost Brothers inject something new, fresh and exciting into the material. In a matter of words: high level musicianship, authentic improvisational interplay, dedication to the high octane performance, and power that established the

original ABB back in 1969.

Jimmy Sciacca (Shaka) is a singer/songwriter from Long Island NY who has appeared on radio and TV and toured the country as a solo artist, lead vocalist and member of Jim Breuer's "Breuer Unleashed" SiriusXM radio show and touring band. Watch for his new band The Space Hippies.

The Electrix have been together since 1995 and are recognized as one of the leading jam bands performing classic rock of the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, other related genres of music, and original compositions. The Electrix weave in and out of intense jams with an incredible amount of enthusiasm and feeling, adding their own interpretation and style.

Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1023669?performanceId=10496980