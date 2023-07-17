Tilles Center Unveils Star-Studded 2023/24 Season Lineup

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post has revealed its new 2023/24 season of performances and events. The season includes presentations spanning multiple categories including special events featuring John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda, orchestral and dance performances, Broadway productions, family events, rock and pop concerts, comedy shows and residency partnerships with Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. The 2023/24 season is sponsored by Catholic Health. Tickets to just-announced events go on sale to Tilles Center members on Tuesday, July 18, to subscribers on Wednesday, July 19, and to the general public on Thursday, July 20, and can be purchased at tillescenter.org, by phone at 516.299.3100, or in person at Tilles Center's Tantleff Box Office at 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville.

"Our new season is the result of an intentional effort to bring the best artists and emerging voices across all genres to the Tilles Center stages, and to make sure those artists represent the full makeup of our Long Island community," shares Tilles Center executive and artistic director Tom Dunn. "As always, it comes back to delivering upon our mission - entertaining and enriching our community through arts performance, education, and advocacy. This season, my first as artistic director, will build on Tilles' incredible 40-plus year history as Long Island's premier live entertainment venue. From a bespoke conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda, to intimate performances with platinum and multiple Grammy winners Brandi Carlile and John Legend, from engaging, fun family fare and Broadway shows, to dance and orchestral ensembles and the hottest new jazz artists, this season will provide Long Island audiences with diverse, world-class offerings right here in our own backyard."

Member and Subscriber Early Access

As a nonprofit organization, Tilles Center relies on the support of members to present the world's greatest performers, provide educational opportunities to tens of thousands of children each year, and deepen the impact of performing arts across our diverse community. As a thank you for their support, members get priority access and benefits that vary by level, including member presales, priority seating, personalized ticket service, reserved parking, access to the VIP lounge, and more. Membership information can be found at tillescenter.org/membership. Members can purchase tickets early beginning on July 18th at 1 p.m.

Through the Tilles Your Way subscriber program, patrons can receive up to 10% off when purchasing tickets to three or more shows. Perks include early access to tickets, free exchanges, advance seat selection, and more on eligible shows. Subscribers can purchase tickets early beginning on July 19th at 1 p.m.

Memberships and subscriptions may be purchased via the Tantleff Box Office at Tilles Center by phone at 516.299.3100 or in-person.

A calendar of special events, orchestral, Broadway, concerts, comedy, family shows, and more are outlined below. All events take place in Tilles Center's Concert Hall, unless noted otherwise.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Tilles Center Gala: An Evening with John Legend - Saturday, November 11 @ 8:30 p.m.

Honoring Anne D. Shybunko-Moore, CEO and Owner, GSE Dynamics, Inc.

This special solo performance will feature songs and stories with the multi-platinum and 12-time

Grammy winner. Experience intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits (All of Me, Ordinary People,

Tonight), unexpected stories from Legend's life and career, and selections from his most recent

release, LEGEND (Nervous, Wonder Woman). Tickets start at $80.

Make a night of it and support our mission by purchasing a Gala ticket! $1,250 Benefactor ticket includes cocktail reception, Gala dinner and performance. Visit tillescenter.org/gala

Lin-Manuel Miranda + Friends: An Evening of Conversation and Song - Wednesday, September 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tilles Center is honored to host a moderated conversation with Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter, actor, producer, and director Lin-Manuel Miranda. Complementing the conversation and performing works from the Lin-Manuel Miranda songbook are Broadway stars Mandy Gonzales (In the Heights, Wicked, Hamilton) and Javier Muñoz (In the Heights, Hamilton). Music direction by Dan Lipton. Moderator to be announced. We are proud to partner with the Miranda Family Fund in the creation of opportunities for artists of color. Proceeds from Lin-Manuel Miranda + Friends support these efforts. Tickets start at $65.

Sponsored, in part, by Diana and Randy Plotnitzky, and Brenda and Jason Wilensky.

ORCHESTRAL

Midori and Festival Strings Lucerne - Saturday, November 4 @ 8 p.m.

Daniel Dodds, Conductor; Midori, Violin. Honegger: Pastorale d'été, Dubugnon: Caprice IV 'Es muss sein!', Schumann: Violin Concerto, Beethoven: Romance No. 2, Beethoven: Symphony No. 7. Tickets start at $40. Made possible by a generous gift from Manuel H. and Claire Barron.

Brooklyn Raga Massive: Tradition to Innovation - Sunday, November 19 @ 3 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

Indian classical music has touched the hearts of people from around the world. Tradition to Innovation takes

you on a journey, beginning with pure classical ragas from India and traveling towards contemporary adaptations in America. Tickets start at $49.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Friday, January 26 @ 8 p.m.

Vasily Petrenko, Conductor; Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano. Debussy: Danse, L. 69 (orch. Ravel), Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3, Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade. Tickets start at $45. Sponsored, in part, by Ruth Stober and The Stober Lafer Family Foundation.

New York Arabic Orchestra - Sunday, March 3 @ 3 p.m.

A beautiful afternoon of classic and contemporary Arabic music, from the group whose mission is to foster understanding of world cultures through music. Tickets start at $44.

Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Music Director & Violinist Joshua Bell - Friday, March 29 @ 8 p.m.

Rossini: Barbiere Overture, Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto, Brahms: Symphony No. 2. Tickets start at $80. The Joan and David Steinberg Annual Endowed Concert.

Long Island Concert Orchestra - Thursday, May 2 @ 7:30 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

David Winkler, Artistic Director; Bela Horvath, Principal Soloist. Great Concertos of Springtime performed by

the chamber orchestra, with works by J.S. Bach, Mendelssohn, and Saint-Saëns. Tickets start at $15.

BROADWAY

Ali Stroker - Friday, November 3 @ 8 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

The 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in the acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. Tickets start at $54.

Chicago the Musical National Tour - Wednesday, December 6 @ 7 p.m.

After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. You've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...Chicago. Tickets start at $60.

Audra McDonald - Friday, February 23 @ 8 p.m.

The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award returns to grace Tilles Center's Concert Hall stage. Tickets start at $60.

An Evening with Jessica Vosk - Saturday, March 2 @ 8 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

The celebrated singer and actress, best known for her star turn as Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked, performs songs from her vast songbook. Tickets start at $56.

Jaime Lozano y La Familia: Songs by an Immigrant - Saturday, April 6 @ 8 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

Heralded by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as "the next big thing," Mexican composer-director Jaime Lozano's newest work, Songs by an Immigrant, is a show about diversity and integration. Lozano will be joined onstage by his Familia, an all-star Latine lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers. Tickets start at $50.

Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour - Wednesday, May 1 @ 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar reflects the rock roots that defined a generation. The legendary score includes I Don't Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar. Tickets start at $60.

Broadway Leading Ladies - Sunday, May 12 @ 3 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

Celebrate Mother's Day with this very special concert hosted by New York casting director Stephen DeAngelis, and featuring five of New York's finest female vocalists! Tickets start at $59.

LINCOLN CENTER RESIDENCIES

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER

Krasnoff Theater - Tickets start at $73.50 for all performances.

American Panorama - Sunday, October 29 @ 2 p.m.

Thirteen musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center perform a program of American-inspired music that culminates in Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring.

An Evening with David Finckel and Wu Han - Saturday, January 27 @ 8 p.m.

Chamber Music Society's Co-Artistic Directors, cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, are joined by violinist Richard Lin and violist Timothy Ridout in an evening of works by Debussy, Bruce Adolphe, Shostakovich and Dvořák.

String Magic - Sunday, April 7 @ 3 p.m.

Spanning from 1797 Vienna to 1933 Paris, this all-string program takes audiences on a journey through the astounding breadth of chamber music repertoire in four works of Beethoven, Jean Francaix, Frank Bridge, and Mendelssohn.

Chamber music is made possible, in part, by the Honorable Roger B. Tilles.

JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER

Samara Joy - Sunday, October 22 @ 7 p.m.

The exciting young jazz vocalist and 2023 Grammy Award winner for Best New Artist, whose rich and velvety vocals have been compared to the likes of Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday. Tickets start at $34. Radio partner: 90.7 WFUV.

Etienne Charles: Creole Christmas - Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

Celebrate the holidays with the jazz trumpeter and his ensemble as they perform unique interpretations of seasonal classics from the Caribbean, American and European songbooks. Tickets start at $37.

Alexa Tarantino Quartet - Friday, April 5 @ 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Lounge at the Goldsmith Atrium

An intimate performance by the award-winning saxophonist and her Quartet of original compositions and modern takes on classic standards and favorites. Tickets start at $42.

Internationally Ellington with the Future of Jazz Orchestra - Friday, May 17 @ 8 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

An All-Ellington showcase with the best young professional musicians on the scene, many of whom came through Jazz at Lincoln Center's Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band program. Tickets start at $42.

Jazz programming is made possible, in part, by Sandy and Eric Krasnoff.

DANCE

MOMIX | Alice - Saturday, September 30 @ 8 p.m.

See Alice in Wonderland as you never have before! Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX will send you flying down the rabbit hole in artistic director Moses Pendleton's newest creation, Alice. Tickets start at $54.

Parsons Dance - Friday, December 1 @ 8 p.m.

Known for its energized, athletic, and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. Program to include The Road, with music by Cat Stevens, and commissioned by Tilles Center with support from the Sandra and Eric Krasnoff Dance Endowment, Vickie Morris, Rory Pottruck, and Chuck Andrews. Tickets start at $54. Sponsored, in part, by Dori and Peter Tilles.

Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance - Sunday, December 3 @ 5 p.m.

From the Emmy Award-winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Co-presented with Live Nation. Tickets start at $49.

Eglevsky Ballet in The Nutcracker - Saturday, December 16 @ 1 + 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 @ 2 p.m.

Do not miss this holiday classic featuring exciting and innovative choreography, a live orchestra, and the professional company and students of Eglevsky Ballet. Tickets start at $54.

Dance Theatre of Harlem - Friday, May 10 @ 8 p.m.

The multi-ethnic company performs treasured classics, neoclassical works, and innovative contemporary pieces to celebrate founder Arthur Mitchell's belief that ballet belongs to everyone. Tickets start at $64.

Dance performances are made possible, in part, by the Eric and Sandy Krasnoff Dance Endowment Fund.

ROCK, POP, COMEDY & MORE

Brandi Carlile: A Very Special Solo Performance - Friday, July 21 + Saturday, July 22 @ 8 p.m.

Catch the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, and producer, as she performs an intimate solo show. Co-presented with Bowery Presents. Tickets start at $51.50.

Penn & Teller - Friday, July 28 @ 8 p.m.

The edgy and hilarious masters of magic! Tickets start at $52.

Bassem Youssef - Thursday, September 28 @ 8 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

The comedian, dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab World, comes to Tilles Center! Bassem was the host of the popular TV show Al Bernameg, the first political satire show in the Middle East, appeared as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and was named among Time Magazine's most influential list. Tickets start at $43.50.

AEG Presents Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour - Friday, September 29 @ 8 p.m.

Bring out your friends, family, and co-workers for an EPIC night as Nurse Blake shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse. Tickets start at $40.50.

KANSAS: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour - Friday, October 13 @ 8 p.m.

50 years of music including hits Carry On Wayward Son, Dust in the Wind, Point of Know Return, Play the Game Tonight, Fight Fire with Fire, fan favorites, and deep cuts that have rarely been played live. Tickets start at $40.

Colin Quinn: Small Talk - Friday, October 27 @ 8 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

In his latest attempt at humor, Colin breaks down the one area he's actually gifted in: Personality. Mr. Quinn has been chatting it up with friends, family, municipal employees, and counter people for his whole life and now he can teach you how to stop sucking the energy out of the room. Tickets start at $45.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - Thursday, November 9 @ 8 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America's Game to your hometown! Contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage with the chance to solve puzzles and win fantastic prizes. Everyone gets in on the fun

and a chance to win! Tickets start at $37.

Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA - Thursday, November 16 @ 7:30 p.m.

A musical celebration of one of the greatest pop groups of all time! Tickets start at $40.

R.E.M. Explored - Saturday, December 2 @ 8 p.m.

This symphonic event opens with selections from R.E.M.'s legendary playlist, newly reimagined for orchestra, and concludes with R.E.M.'s Mike Mills performing his eponymous Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and Orchestra alongside Grammy-nominated violinist Robert McDuffie. Tickets start at $84.

My Sinatra Starring Cary Hoffman - Tuesday, December 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

Celebrate Frank Sinatra's birthday with America's premier Sinatra interpreter, Cary Hoffman. The show, which was an Off-Broadway hit for over two years, features powerful vocals and poignant stories. Tickets start at $44.

Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years - Sunday, February 4 @ 7 p.m.

Krasnoff Theater

In this multimedia show, Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer, and singer Jimmy Webb pays tribute to his friend and collaborator, the late Glen Campbell, in an evening of songs and stories. Tickets start at $60. Sponsored by Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The Irish Tenors - Friday, March 1 @ 8 p.m.

The Tenors' powerful vocal line-up of Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Declan Kelly will touch the heart and stir the emotions, just in time for St. Patrick's Day! Tickets start at $70.

Trailblazing Women of Country: From Patsy to Loretta to Dolly - Wednesday, April 10 @ 7:30 p.m.

Female vocalists and musicians pay homage to Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton, who revolutionized country music and blazed a trail for future generations of female artists. Tickets start at $45.

Pride Anthems - Thursday, June 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

A vibrant musical experience that celebrates the legacy and power of the Stonewall Riots, and takes you on a musical journey, from Donna Summer and Queen, to George Michael, Erasure, Madonna, Lady Gaga and much more! Tickets start at $30.

FAMILY FUN

All tickets start at $30.

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza - Sunday, September 17 @ 4 p.m.

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza is coming to Tilles Center! Join Mickey, Minnie, their pals and Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends! All ages.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE Presents King for a Day* - Saturday, October 14 @ 2 p.m.

Based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, the grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! All ages.

Peppa Pig Sing-Along Party! - Saturday, December 9 @ 2 p.m.

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing-Along Party and you are invited! Dance, clap and sing with Peppa in this brand-new show! Ages 2-7.

Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live - Wednesday, February 21 @ 2 p.m.

Presidents' Week fun! Observe, meet, and interact with a collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs, including the Triceratops, T. Rex, Leaellynasaura, Titanosaur and more! All ages.

San Jose Taiko - Sunday, February 25 @ 3 p.m.

High-energy fun in this show that combines music with traditional Japanese drumming! All ages.

Peking Acrobats* - Saturday, April 6 @ 2 p.m.

The acrobats perform daring maneuvers in such arts as cycling, tumbling, juggling, somersaulting and gymnastics! All ages.

*This is a relaxed, "non-shushing" performance open to all audiences. It includes modified sound and light levels and quiet spaces for those who wish to move around. Sensory Friendly Programming sponsored, in part, by The Fay J. Lindner Foundation and The Theresa Foundation.

Family performances are supported, in part, by Northville Industries.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at tillescenter.org.

Tilles Center Members get early access to tickets from Tuesday, July 18 at 1 p.m. Membership support starts at $100 and includes exclusive presales throughout the year and more. Patrons can visit tillescenter.org/membership to become a member and purchase tickets before the public on sale.

Tilles Your Way subscribers save up to 10% on three or more shows and get early access starting July 19th at 1 p.m. Subscriptions may be purchased by phone or in person at Tilles Center's Tantleff Box Office.

For more information, including performance dates, details, and tickets, visit tillescenter.org A digital version of the 2023/24 Season brochure Is available at tillescenter.org/events/brochure.

Tickets are available online at tillescenter.org or ticketmaster.com, in-person at Tilles Center's Tantleff Box Office or by telephone at 516.299.3100. The box office, located at 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A) in Brookville, New York, is open Tuesday to Friday (July and August) from 1 to 6 p.m. Fees are associated with all orders. There are no refunds.

ABOUT TILLES CENTER

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post's mission is to engage and enrich our community through arts performance, education, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, Tilles Center has hosted and presented more than 50 performances each season by world-renowned artists in music, theater, and dance. The nonprofit also supports thousands of children and adult learners each year through its robust arts education programs, providing arts experiences to underserved communities - from low-income school districts and those on the autism spectrum to local seniors. Tilles Center is located at LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville NY. Learn more at tillescenter.org.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY (LIU)

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

ABOUT CATHOLIC HEALTH

Catholic Health is an integrated system encompassing some of the region's finest health and human services agencies. The health system has nearly 17,000 employees, six acute care hospitals, three nursing homes, a home health service, hospice and a network of physician practices.

OUR PARTNERS

A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, funding for the 2023/24 season at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post comes from Season Sponsor Catholic Health.